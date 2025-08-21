Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted New European Patent for First-in-Class Catheter-Based Technology

Global patent estate encompasses 80 issued patents and 40 pending patent applications

Strengthens strategic position in a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity across cardiovascular, renal, and other high-burden diseases

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Patent No. 3,697,298 (the ‘298 patent), titled, “Medical Device with Circuitry for Capturing and Processing Physiological Signals.” The newly issued ‘298 patent relates to use of its proprietary technology to collect and process sensing data for real-time physiological monitoring with broad application use that includes coronary artery/vagal nerve mapping, arterial/renal mapping, bladder/lower urinary tract applications, robotic prosthetics and implants, and central nervous system monitoring for neurotherapy.

“By protecting our proprietary circuitry for capturing and processing physiological signals in real time, we continue to strengthen the competitive moat around our technology which has broad, high-value applications across a number of indications. The ‘298 patent combined with 80 other issued patents positions us to capture opportunities across multiple multi-billion-dollar markets, create diverse revenue streams, and expand our global footprint as we advance toward potential commercialization in the future,” commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.

In particular, the ‘298 patent relates generally to medical devices and methods for acquiring and processing physiological signals and provides a system of distributed signal acquisition modules that enhance signal capture and data integrity during neural mapping procedures. These modules locally capture, amplify, digitize, and transmit physiological signals from sensors arranged along the catheter. Key elements of the technology include, but are not limited to, multiple processing modules paired to one or more sensor, data acquisition logic, analog and digital signal processing circuitry positioned at the source, efficient data transmitting, and a modular microchip design, along with technical advantages that range from miniaturization to precision to noise reduction.

Autonomix’s first-in-class technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary RF ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.



Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com



Forward Looking Statements



Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer and other indications and the ability of our patents to strengthen our strategic position. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

