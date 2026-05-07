Aurora Spine Announces Issuance of Fourth U.S. Patent Covering DEXA Technology® Bone Density-Matched Implants

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced the issuance of its fourth U.S. patent related to Aurora’s proprietary DEXA Technology® platform.

The newly issued patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,605,252 B2, titled “Bone Density Scan Result-Matched Orthopedic Implants and Methods of Use,” was issued on April 21, 2026, and further strengthens Aurora Spine’s intellectual property portfolio surrounding patient-specific, bone density-matched implant selection and use.

The patented technology describes methods for obtaining a patient’s bone density information, including a DEXA T-score or bone density measurement, selecting an implant having a density level matched to the patient’s native bone at the implantation site, and implanting the selected device. The patent further supports Aurora’s broader DEXA Technology platform, which is designed to provide surgeons with implants engineered to better match patient bone quality, including low, mid, and high bone-density implant options.

“This fourth issued DEXA Technology patent represents another important milestone in Aurora Spine’s strategy to protect and expand our leadership in bone density-matched spinal implant innovation,” said Trent J. Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “DEXA Technology was created to address a real clinical challenge: patients do not all have the same bone quality. By giving surgeons implant options designed around bone density, we believe Aurora is advancing a more personalized and intelligent approach to spine surgery. Through the issuance of this patent, Aurora’s competitive position will improve and it support continued development of next-generation DEXA Technology-based implants across the Company’s spinal implant portfolio.”

Aurora’s DEXA Technology platform was developed to improve the relationship between implant structure and patient bone quality. By offering implants with density-matched characteristics, Aurora aims to help surgeons select devices that may better align with the mechanical environment of each patient’s anatomy.

“This patent further validates years of research and development focused on matching implant architecture to patient bone density,” said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine. “The invention protects important methods for using bone density information to guide implant selection, which is central to our DEXA platform. We believe this approach has the potential to support better load sharing, reduce implant-related complications associated with poor bone quality, and help surgeons make more informed intraoperative decisions.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSX Venture: ASG | OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company’s mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits of Aurora Spine’s DEXA Technology, future product development, intellectual property strategy, commercialization plans, and potential clinical or surgical advantages. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aurora Spine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company and Investor Contacts

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent J. Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (760) 424-2004

Investor Relations

Adam Lowensteiner

Lytham Partners

Phone: (646) 829-9702

Email: asapf@lythampartners.com

Website: www.aurora-spine.com