Aurion Biotech Appoints Edward J. Holland, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Eris P. Jordan, O.D., as Chief Development Officer

Key leadership appointments to accelerate global clinical development of AURN001, a transformational cell therapy for corneal endothelial disease

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurion Biotech, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company whose mission is to restore vision to millions of patients, today announced the appointments of Edward J. Holland, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, and Eris P. Jordan, O.D., as Chief Development Officer.

Aurion Biotech is developing AURN001, an investigational, single-administration, allogeneic cell therapy for the treatment of corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial disease, a condition that causes progressive vision loss in millions of people worldwide.

Dr. Holland has been a key supporter of Aurion since its inception, serving as Chair of the Medical Advisory Board and leading the first team of U.S. corneal surgeons to deliver the cell therapy developed by Aurion Biotech, based on foundational technology from Professor Shigeru Kinoshita at Kyoto Prefecture University of Medicine. His insights and clinical leadership have helped shape the trajectory of Aurion’s development program.

Dr. Jordan, a co-founder of Aurion, has been instrumental at every stage of the company’s clinical journey. She led the foundational clinical trials in El Salvador, including the IOTA and ESCALON studies, and has since overseen the expansion of Aurion’s clinical development program into North America. Her contributions have brought Aurion’s mission to life — grounded in tireless advocacy for patients and deep collaboration with the global corneal surgeon community.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Dr. Holland for over a decade,” said Arnaud Lacoste, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer of Aurion. “His dedication to patients and his leadership in corneal care have been instrumental to the success of our program. His appointment as Chief Medical Officer further strengthens our clinical and scientific foundation as we move toward late-stage development and, ultimately, broader patient access.”

“Over the past four years, Dr. Jordan has poured her heart into this program,” Lacoste continued. “Her leadership of our global clinical trials has been extraordinary, and her commitment to patients and surgeons alike reflects who we are as a company. I’m honored to continue working with Eris as Chief Development Officer.”

Dr. Holland added, “Joining Aurion in this capacity is both exciting and deeply meaningful. I’ve seen firsthand the transformative potential of AURN001, and I look forward to helping the team bring this therapy to patients who urgently need new options.”

Dr. Jordan commented, “This program has always been about patients — those we’ve met and those still waiting. I’m grateful to lead the development of AURN001, and to work alongside a team so deeply committed to scientific excellence and to the people we serve.”

About Edward J. Holland, M.D.

Dr. Holland is a globally recognized leader in cornea and external disease. His numerous honors include the Senior Achievement and Life Achievement Honor Awards from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Binkhorst and Lindstrom Medals from the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the Castroviejo Award from the Cornea Society. He has been named among the “Best Doctors in America” and has published extensively in both basic and clinical research, with over 300 peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Holland was the co-principal investigator of the Cornea Donor Study, the largest clinical trial ever conducted in the field of cornea, and he has co-edited five editions of Cornea, the most widely read textbook on corneal disease and surgery.

About Eris P. Jordan, O.D.

Dr. Jordan brings over two decades of experience across clinical practice and the ophthalmic industry, and she continues to serve as a practicing clinician specializing in cornea and anterior segment. Prior to co-founding Aurion Biotech and serving as Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs, she held leadership roles including Senior Director of Medical Affairs at CorneaGen, Clinical Team Lead and Surgeon Educator at AcuFocus, Inc., and Executive Clinical Outcomes Specialist in Bausch & Lomb’s surgical division. Before transitioning to industry, Dr. Jordan spent a decade in direct patient care and served as Clinic Director for a cornea and anterior segment surgical practice. She completed her post-graduate training at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute—the top-ranked U.S. eye care institute—and earned both her Doctor of Optometry and Bachelor of Optical Sciences degrees in a fast-tracked program from Salus University, graduating with highest clinical honors.

About Aurion Biotech

Aurion Biotech’s mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies. The company is developing AURN001, an investigational cell therapy for corneal endothelial disease. AURN001 is the first cell therapy for the corneal endothelium to be commercially launched (in Japan) and is advancing through clinical development in North America. Aurion received the prestigious Prix Galien award for Best Start-Up in Biotech in 2022. In 2025, Alcon acquired majority ownership of Aurion Biotech. For more information, visit www.aurionbiotech.com.

