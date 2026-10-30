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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

October 30, 2026 | 
9 min read

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and provided an update on recent business progress.



Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, total revenue was $83.7 million and $244.6 million, up 14% and 19%, respectively, from $73.5 million and $205.9 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $79.4 million and $232.4 million, up 12% and 18%, respectively, from $70.6 million and $197.2 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, license, collaboration and royalty revenue was $4.3 million and $12.2 million, up 54% and 39%, respectively, from $2.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Net Income: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income before taxes was $38.7 million and $131.4 million, up 21% and 67%, respectively, from $32.0 million and $78.5 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $31.7 million and $103.5 million, flat and up 35%, respectively, from $31.6 million and $76.4 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, diluted earnings per share was $0.23 and $0.76, flat and up 38%, respectively, from $0.23 and $0.55, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, cash flows from operating activities were $46.4 million and $131.5 million, up 4% and 46%, respectively, from $44.5 million and $90.0 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $486.9 million, compared to $398.0 million at December 31, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, cash outflows from financing activities were $53.2 million, which primarily included the repurchase of 5.0 million of the Company’s common shares for $74.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards, net of tax withholding payments, of $35.9 million.

2026 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

Aurinia is increasing its total revenue guidance for 2026 from a range of $315 million to $325 million to a range of $325 million to $330 million. Aurinia is narrowing its net product sales guidance for 2026 from a range of $305 million to $315 million to a range of $310 million to $315 million.

Recent Development Progress

LUPKYNIS

Aurinia has recently initiated PRESERVE, a Phase 4, multicenter study investigating the combination of LUPKYNIS and belimumab, obinutuzumab or anifrolumab in patients with lupus nephritis. Belimumab is a B cell-activating factor (BAFF) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of both systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis. Obinutuzumab is a CD20-directed cytolytic antibody indicated for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Anifrolumab is a type 1 interferon receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of SLE. PRESERVE will investigate whether the multi-target approach of combining LUPKYNIS with these biologic agents improves outcomes in patients with lupus nephritis. Planned enrollment is approximately 150 patients across approximately 50 sites in the US. The Study’s primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving complete renal response (CRR) at 6 months.

Aritinercept

Aritinercept is a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases. Aurinia has now initiated clinical development of aritinercept in four potential indications.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

September 30,

2026

 

December 31,

2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

46,145

 

 

$

80,213

 

Short-term investments

 

 

440,735

 

 

 

317,784

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

47,414

 

 

 

41,454

 

Inventory

 

 

43,728

 

 

 

45,690

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

 

5,915

 

 

 

5,746

 

Other current assets

 

 

3,949

 

 

 

1,080

 

Total current assets

 

 

587,886

 

 

 

491,967

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

170,652

 

 

 

176,194

 

Finance right-of-use lease assets

 

 

60,795

 

 

 

73,865

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

3,169

 

 

 

3,761

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,737

 

 

 

2,111

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

 

1,372

 

 

 

3,596

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

93

 

 

 

93

 

Total assets

 

$

825,704

 

 

$

751,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,014

 

 

$

3,313

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

63,299

 

 

 

66,621

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

16,150

 

 

 

16,523

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

10,413

 

 

 

3,720

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

1,808

 

 

 

1,067

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

1,321

 

 

 

2,480

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

96,005

 

 

 

93,724

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

39,028

 

 

 

52,322

 

Deferred tax benefits

 

 

23,128

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

7,157

 

 

 

12,648

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

1,677

 

 

 

4,900

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

1,190

 

 

 

6,662

 

Total liabilities

 

 

168,185

 

 

 

170,256

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common shares — no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 133,995 and 132,323 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

1,127,503

 

 

 

1,120,035

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

77,044

 

 

 

111,263

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,132

)

 

 

(599

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(545,896

)

 

 

(649,368

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

657,519

 

 

 

581,331

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

825,704

 

 

$

751,587

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

79,418

 

 

$

70,627

 

 

$

232,393

 

 

$

197,172

 

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

 

 

4,281

 

 

 

2,841

 

 

 

12,231

 

 

 

8,769

 

Total revenue

 

 

83,699

 

 

 

73,468

 

 

 

244,624

 

 

 

205,941

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

8,306

 

 

 

8,177

 

 

 

21,366

 

 

 

23,866

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

24,684

 

 

 

26,182

 

 

 

70,221

 

 

 

72,539

 

Research and development

 

 

16,613

 

 

 

8,435

 

 

 

37,133

 

 

 

21,610

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,647

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(1,267

)

 

 

929

 

 

 

(7,222

)

 

 

14,604

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

48,336

 

 

 

43,723

 

 

 

121,498

 

 

 

134,266

 

Income from operations

 

 

35,363

 

 

 

29,745

 

 

 

123,126

 

 

 

71,675

 

Interest income

 

 

4,219

 

 

 

3,316

 

 

 

11,127

 

 

 

10,075

 

Interest expense

 

 

(867

)

 

 

(1,099

)

 

 

(2,827

)

 

 

(3,283

)

Net income before income taxes

 

 

38,715

 

 

 

31,962

 

 

 

131,426

 

 

 

78,467

 

Income tax expense

 

 

7,012

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

27,954

 

 

 

2,059

 

Net income

 

$

31,703

 

 

$

31,551

 

 

$

103,472

 

 

$

76,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.57

 

Diluted

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

133,434

 

 

 

131,808

 

 

 

131,967

 

 

 

135,163

 

Diluted

 

 

135,173

 

 

 

136,008

 

 

 

135,346

 

 

 

138,959

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

103,472

 

 

$

76,408

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax

 

 

28,670

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

8,097

 

 

 

7,950

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

14,491

 

 

 

14,585

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

 

(2,605

)

 

 

9,318

 

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

 

 

(6,141

)

 

 

(7,844

)

Other, net

 

 

(1,498

)

 

 

4,852

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(5,960

)

 

 

5,816

 

Inventory

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

(5,565

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(2,983

)

 

 

940

 

Other noncurrent operating assets

 

 

 

 

 

730

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(2,172

)

 

 

(2,973

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(4,372

)

 

 

(17,777

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,202

 

 

 

4,150

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(670

)

 

 

(600

)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

131,493

 

 

 

89,990

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

 

 

297,650

 

 

 

348,785

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(415,164

)

 

 

(344,618

)

Net cash and cash equivalents acquired in acquisition of Kezar

 

 

5,212

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(180

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

(112,365

)

 

 

3,987

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of common shares under Share Repurchase Plan

 

 

(74,880

)

 

 

(98,156

)

Payments of principal portion of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

 

(10,902

)

 

 

(9,649

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards

 

 

69,559

 

 

 

12,583

 

Payment of Net Cash Excess CVR to legacy Kezar shareholders

 

 

(3,696

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

 

 

363

 

 

 

401

 

Tax withholding payments related to net settlements of equity awards

 

 

(33,640

)

 

 

(9,400

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

(53,196

)

 

 

(104,221

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(34,068

)

 

 

(10,244

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

 

80,213

 

 

 

83,433

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

 

$

46,145

 

 

$

73,189

 

 


Contacts

Investor Inquiries
ir@auriniapharma.com

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