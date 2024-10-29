AuraVax Therapeutics awarded contract from BARDA to evaluate NanoSTING platform as mucosal adjuvant for intranasal pandemic influenza vaccine

AuraVax collaborates with Codagenix Inc. to demonstrate NanoSTING-002 with intranasal live-attenuated vaccines to improve immune protection and provide path to a universal vaccine.

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing novel immunotherapies to prevent and treat respiratory pathogens, today announced it has been awarded a preclinical research contract with the Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe) from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the Department of Health and Human Services

AuraVax will evaluate its novel mucosal adjuvant (NanoSTING-002) in combination with live attenuated influenza virus (LAIV). Intranasal NanoSTING-002 delivers a STING agonist to improve the mucosal and systemic immune response to vaccines and protect from clinical complications of respiratory infections. Codagenix is investigating intranasal LAIV as a candidate for a pandemic influenza vaccine. The two companies will test adjuvanted intranasal LAIV to assess activity against H5N1, the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain, and other emerging type A influenzas of consequence.

Intranasal vaccines show great promise to improve vaccine outcomes for respiratory viruses because they stimulate nasal mucosal immunity, address pathogens at the principal site of infection, and help decrease viral shedding from vaccinated individuals to reduce community transmission. In preclinical studies, NanoSTING-002 has been shown to safely and effectively boost immunity, including mucosal responses, protect against viral infections, and reduce viral spread.

“We are pleased to be selected for a contract with BARDA’s DRIVe . Respiratory viral infections remain a major challenge for the medical and agricultural communities. Each season tens of thousands of individuals are hospitalized for clinical complications due to influenza. Improved vaccines that efficiently stimulate safe and effective responses from the ‘nose to the toes’ will alleviate this problem.” said Joseph Sullivan, CEO of AuraVax. “I thank our collaborators BARDA and Codagenix as well as our partners the University of Houston and the Wellmen Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital for their support.

“Most approved vaccines include immune boosting modulators, known as adjuvants, to help establish protective and durable responses. However, no safe and effective adjuvant exists for intranasal vaccines. We are delighted to partner with AuraVax to determine whether intranasal activation of the STING pathway can enhance immune protection from LAIV, help to overcome pre-existing immunity from prior type A-influenza exposures and support dose-sparring economies. These data will be used to advance pandemic influenza medical countermeasures that include coverage for H5N1,” said Jeffrey Fu, PhD, CBO of Codagenix.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50124C00054.

About AuraVax

AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc., (AuraVax) is a privately held biotechnology company commercializing its intranasal platform termed “NanoSTING” to treat and prevent respiratory infections independent of the pathogen. NanoSTING technology safely and sustainably activates the STING pathway to restore and boost innate immunity. This is being used to address the medical burden of respiratory viruses and bacteria including avian influenza A(H5). The company is developing NanoSTING-001 as a broad-acting intranasal host-directed-therapeutic to treat infections from respiratory pathogens and NanoSTING-002 as a mucosal adjuvant to improve immune responses to vaccines. For more information, please visitor contactat,+1 267-421-9792.

About Codagenix

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading a new era of live vaccines and viral therapeutics. The company’s breakthrough platform brings together live-attenuated virus design with cutting-edge codon deoptimization for powerful synthetic biology-based solutions to take on our biggest threats in infectious disease, cancer and animal health. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University; is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital; and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

