Auragens Achieves AABB Accreditation, Marking Major Milestone in Regenerative Medicine Quality and Patient Safety

International regenerative medicine leader earns accreditation from one of the world's most respected organizations in cellular therapy, reinforcing its commitment to quality, traceability, and clinical excellence.

LAS VEGAS & PANAMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AABB--Auragens, a leading regenerative medicine and research institute, today announced that it has achieved accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), a globally recognized organization known for establishing rigorous standards in cellular therapy, biologics, transfusion medicine, and related healthcare services.

The accreditation represents a significant achievement for Auragens and reflects the organization's commitment to maintaining comprehensive quality systems, operational excellence, patient safety, and traceability throughout the regenerative medicine process.

For patients, physicians, and industry stakeholders, the accreditation serves as independent validation that Auragens has implemented and maintains robust systems governing the handling, processing, storage, documentation, and administration of cellular therapy products.

"This is one of the most important milestones in our company's history," said Dr. Dan Briggs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Auragens. "AABB accreditation is not something that can be achieved through marketing, intent, or aspiration. It requires documented systems, operational discipline, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to quality. We pursued this accreditation because we believe patients deserve the highest standards possible in regenerative medicine."

AABB accreditation is widely recognized throughout the healthcare industry for its rigorous evaluation of quality management systems, process controls, staff competency, documentation, chain-of-custody procedures, risk management, and continuous quality improvement programs.

The accreditation process requires organizations to demonstrate compliance with comprehensive standards designed to support the safety, quality, and traceability of cellular therapy products throughout their lifecycle.

Raising the Standard in Regenerative Medicine

As regenerative medicine continues to expand globally, patients are increasingly seeking greater transparency regarding how cellular therapy products are sourced, processed, tested, stored, and administered.

Auragens has built a comprehensive regenerative medicine platform designed to provide oversight across the entire patient journey.

The organization's quality systems begin with maternal screening and donor qualification and continue through collection, laboratory processing, quality control testing, storage, transportation, physician oversight, clinical administration, and long-term patient follow-up.

"Regenerative medicine is one of the most exciting frontiers in healthcare, but it is also one of the most complex," said Dr. James Utley, Auragens’ Chief Scientific Officer. "The quality of a cellular therapy product is influenced by every step that occurs before it ever reaches a patient. Accreditation helps ensure that those systems are documented, monitored, audited, and continuously improved."

A Rare Achievement Within the Cellular Therapy Landscape

While many organizations participate in regenerative medicine, relatively few have invested in the infrastructure, quality systems, personnel training, documentation requirements, and operational controls necessary to pursue accreditation at this level.

Auragens' accreditation reflects years of investment in laboratory operations, clinical processes, quality assurance programs, staff education, and patient safety initiatives.

The achievement further strengthens the organization's position as a leader in regenerative medicine and cellular therapy and underscores its commitment to advancing the field through responsible innovation and scientific rigor.

The accreditation complements Auragens' broader mission of advancing regenerative medicine through evidence-based practices, robust quality controls, and a patient-centered approach to care.

About Auragens – Auragens is the market leader in the field of stem cell treatments, research, and development. They operate their own laboratory onsite and are AABB accredited and ISO certified and following all CGMP guidelines and FDA related regulations for safety. Treatments are provided at their private state-of-the-art facility in Panama City, Panama and spans the entire 48th floor of a Class A office building in the Beverly Hills of Panama City, known as Punta Pacifica. All science and medicine is overseen by a team of doctors hailing from universities such as Johns Hopkins, Stanford and Notre Dame among others. Published in numerous journals Auragens, is leading in cutting edge Regenerative Medicine with a goal of making their treatments a Standard of Care and available to all in need.

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