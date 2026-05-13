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Aura Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Fireside Chat at 12:00 p.m. ET

  • TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Fireside Chat at 1:30 p.m. ET

The live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of each webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Aura’s lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for early choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA. Aura’s mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Follow us on X, @AuraBiosciences, and visit us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

IR@aurabiosciences.com


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