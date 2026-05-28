Augurex Named ADLM 2026 Disruptive Technology Award Finalist

Vancouver, Canada -- May 28, 2026 -- Augurex Life Sciences Corp., a leader in the development of autoimmune-based diagnostics, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Disruptive Technology Award competition presented by the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (ADLM). The company was recognized for SPINEstat® (Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex), a first-in-class biomarker-based diagnostic test designed to support earlier identification of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and help clinicians differentiate autoimmune-mediated inflammatory disease from mechanical back pain.

AxSpA is a chronic autoimmune condition that presents as chronic low back pain. Patients with axSpA face diagnostic delays of an average of seven to ten years, and if left untreated, the disease, can lead to severe chronic pain, progressive spinal damage and disability. SPINEstat® was developed to address this critical unmet clinical need by delivering objective biomarker-based evidence to physicians and patients, leading to earlier and more accurate referrals and ultimately, better patient outcomes.

"Being selected as a finalist for the ADLM Disruptive Technology Award is a meaningful endorsement of the work our team has done in solving one of the most persistent challenges in rheumatology," said Neil Klompas, President and CEO of Augurex Life Sciences. "The recognition from ADLM affirms that the diagnostic community sees the same urgent need we do, and we look forward to presenting SPINEstat® in Anaheim."

The ADLM Disruptive Technology Award is among the most competitive recognition programs in laboratory medicine, evaluating emerging diagnostic technologies based on technical and scientific rigor, clinical relevance, and transformative potential. Augurex's advancement to the finalist round reflects the high unmet medical need in axSpA as well as the strength of the underlying science, and SPINEstat®’s potential to help transform diagnostic and care pathways.

As a finalist, Augurex will present SPINEstat® at ADLM 2026 on July 27 in Anaheim, California, where the judges will announce the winner at the close of the session. Augurex will also have a dedicated finalist kiosk on the Expo Floor from July 28–30 during the conference, where attendees can meet with the Augurex team to learn about SPINEstat® and the broader 14-3-3eta biomarker platform.

Augurex congratulates all the companies selected as finalists and semi-finalists in this year's competition.

To learn more about SPINEstat®, visit: https://augurex.com/axial-spondyloarthritis/

For more information about the ADLM Disruptive Technology Award Announcement, visit: https://meeting.myadlm.org/conference-program/disruptive-technology-award/contestants

About Augurex

Augurex is a commercial-stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. Augurex’s 14-3-3eta blood test, approved as JOINTstat® in Canada and in Great Britain, is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of rheumatoid arthritis. Analyte-specific reagents to detect 14-3-3eta are available for purchase and use by U.S. clinical laboratories as a component of diagnostic tests developed by such laboratories. The Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex test, approved as SPINEstat® in Canada and Great Britain, expands Augurex’s portfolio of autoimmune diagnostic solutions into axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, which if left untreated, can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae. Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.