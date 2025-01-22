SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AtriCure to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

January 22, 2025 
MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.


AtriCure will host an audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online using this link. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and replay version of the audio webcast will be available at https://ir.atricure.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists, cardiothoracic and thoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AtriCure.

Contacts

Angie Wirick
AtriCure, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
(513) 755-5334
awirick@atricure.com

Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group
Investor Relations
marissa@gilmartinir.com

