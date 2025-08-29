Atossa Therapeutics CEO to Discuss Clinical Progress and Upcoming Milestones at 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Dr. Steven Quay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to participate in Fireside Chat with



SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new approaches in breast cancer treatment and prevention, today announced that Dr. Steven Quay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with biotech research analyst, Emily Bodnar, at the H.C. Wainwright (HCW) 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Dr. Quay will provide an update on Atossa's lead program, (Z)-endoxifen, a highly potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM) with dual mechanisms of action that may offer a differentiated solution for women in both prevention and treatment settings of breast cancer. This includes progress across multiple clinical studies and encouraging feedback recently received by regulatory advisors that could accelerate the Company's path forward.

The live presentation will be webcast, with a replay available for approximately 90 days on the Company's investor website: https://investors.atossatherapeutics.com

In addition, a 60-second video message from Dr. Quay previewing the presentation is now available here, offering a personal invitation to learn more of Atossa's vision and upcoming catalysts.

Investors interested in scheduling meetings with Atossa management may do so through the HCW conference portal, via their HCW representative, or directly by contacting a Company representative.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment and prevention through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The Company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is being developed as a therapy across the breast cancer spectrum, including prevention and treatment settings. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

This press release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "design," "predict," "future," or other comparable words. All statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's development strategy and related milestones, data related to the (Z)-endoxifen program, the safety, tolerability and efficacy of (Z)-endoxifen, the potential of (Z)-endoxifen as a breast cancer prevention and treatment agent, the potential indications that the Company may pursue for (Z)-endoxifen, the potential for (Z)-endoxifen to receive regulatory approval, including the potential IND submission, Phase 3 trial and related timing, the expected timing of releasing data; benefits of the Company's strategy of pursuing a metastatic indication for (Z)-endoxifen, the expected design and enrollment of trials and timing of data and related publications, the Company's progress across its pipeline, the strength of the Company's patent portfolio and expectations regarding related litigation, and the potential market and growth opportunities for the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes, or the timing of actual results or outcomes, to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to obtain patent coverage for our product candidates; macroeconomic conditions and increasing geopolitical instability; any variation between interim or preliminary and final clinical results or analysis; actions and inactions by the FDA and foreign regulatory bodies; the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa, including those needed to continue our planned (Z)-endoxifen trials; our ability to satisfy regulatory requirements; our ability to regain compliance or maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new therapeutics; the success, costs and timing of our development activities, including our ability to successfully initiate or complete our clinical trials, including our (Z)-endoxifen trials; our anticipated rate of patient enrollment; our ability to contract with third-parties and their ability to perform adequately; our estimates on the size and characteristics of our potential markets; our ability to successfully defend litigation and other similar complaints and to establish and maintain intellectual property rights covering our products; whether we can successfully complete our clinical trial of oral (Z)-endoxifen in women with mammographic breast density and our trials of (Z)-endoxifen in women with breast cancer, and whether the studies will meet their objectives; our expectations as to future financial performance, expense levels and capital sources, including our ability to raise capital; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our anticipated working capital needs and expectations around the sufficiency of our cash reserves; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are presented as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

