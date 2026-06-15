Atom Therapeutics to Update Clinical Trials of Its Lead Drugs, a URAT1 Inhibitor for Chronic Gout and New Anti-Inflammatory Drug for Acute Gout Flares, at the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego

Atom’s focus on chronic and acute gout aims to combat a growing worldwide gout threat with few safe and effective existing treatments for patients.

Lingdolinurad (ABP-671), a new URAT1 inhibitor, has demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing excessive serum uric acid, the cause of chronic gout; a Phase 3 trial is underway in China and two international Phase 3 trials are scheduled this year for the US.

ABP-745, a new anti-inflammatory drug, has demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability, and a Phase 2 data readout for treatment of acute gout is slated for August 2026.

Another Phase 2 trial of ABP-745 is under way for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Studies have shown ABP-745 inhibits activation of NLRP3 inflammasome, suppresses recruitment of inflammatory cells to plaque sites, and potentially inhibits key inflammatory cytokines, thereby covering the full inflammatory cascade of atherosclerosis from endothelial injury to plaque rupture.

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atom Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing new treatments for inflammatory and metabolic diseases, announced today Roy J. Wu, MBA, Senior Vice President for Global Business Development, will present a corporate update and clinical data for the company’s lead small molecule drugs at the BIO International Convention 2026, June 22-25, in San Diego.

Mr. Wu’s presentation will be June 22, at 4:30 pm, in Theater 1 of the BIO Business Forum. He also will be available for meetings through the BIO Partnering program.

Lingodlinurad (ABP-671), a novel URAT1 inhibitor, is positioned as monotherapy for patients with chronic gout, as well as in combination with allopurinol for refractory gout. . The recently completed Phase 2b portion of Atom’s global Phase 2b/3 trials demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing sUA to < 6 mg, with a higher proportion of patients experiencing levels < 5 mg/dL and 4 mg/dL. The study showed good safety and tolerability. One Phase 3 trial is under way in China with two multi-country Phase 3 studies launching this year.

For Atom’s anti-inflammatory, ABP-745, minimal adverse events were reported in early trials, with high bioavailability and exposure, potentially leading to greater therapeutic efficacy for acute gout flares as well as atherosclerotic diseases. The Phase 2 trial for acute gout is comparing ABP-745 to placebo and colchicine, a standard treatment for acute gout and top line data readout is expected in August this year. A multi-country Phase 2 trial of ABP-745 for ASCVD was launched in April 2026 and data readout is expected in Q4/2027.

Atom also is planning to launch Phase 2 trials of ABP-745 for other heart-related indications, including pericarditis and heart failure.

About Atom Therapeutics

Atom Therapeutics Co., Ltd is a fast-growing innovative clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of novel therapies for metabolic, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product, ABP-671, is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials in China and globally. It is being developed for the treatment of chronic gout, hyperuricemia, tophaceous gout, and refractory gout. Another small molecule ABP-745 for anti-inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. Its global multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of acute gout is nearing completion, while a global multicenter Phase 2 study for atherosclerosis is currently ongoing. In addition, Phase 2 clinical trials of ABP-745 are planned for indications including pericarditis and heart failure. For more information, visit: www.atomthera.com or atomthera.us.

Media Contact:

Daniel Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

http://opusbiotech.com/

425-306-8716

Business Development Contact:

Roy J. Wu, MBA

Sr. Vice President, Business Development

Atom Therapeutics Co., Ltd

Email: roy.wu@atombp.com