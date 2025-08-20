Ategenos Emerges from Stealth to Debut First-Ever SmartPatch Platform Transforming the Economics of Medication Non-Adherence

Introducing the first scalable solution enabling real-time interventions for medication non-adherence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its foundational U.S. patent allowance, Ategenos today introduced its investigational SmartPatch™ platform — a first-of-its-kind connected system in development to wirelessly detect and address medication non-adherence. The public debut follows over three years of work in stealth mode advancing the technology toward future clinical evaluation and regulatory review.

Ategenos Emerges from Stealth with Breakthrough SmartPatch for Scalable, Real-Time Drug Adherence Monitoring

Built on the company's now-patented innovations, Ategenos SmartPatches contain reformulated oral solid dose (OSD) blockbuster drugs in a connected, transdermal SmartPatch that delivers sustained-release therapy over multiple days, while also detecting missed doses and automatically alerting caregivers to make interventions.

This marks the first time a drug delivery system has combined passive drug administration with active, cloud-connected intelligence, aiming to reduce the estimated $528.4 billion in U.S. healthcare costs ($1T globally) driven by medication non-adherence.

"We're building a new layer of intelligence into the fabric of pharmacotherapy," said Don DeGolyer, CEO of Ategenos. "When medications go untaken, it's not just dollars lost. It's people's lives unraveling through preventable relapses, hospital stays, and declining independence. Our SmartPatches enable early interventions, giving patients a better chance to stay well, at home, and in control of their lives."

A new vision for smart therapeutics, the Ategenos SmartPatch™ platform is being designed to deliver:

Next-generation transdermal drug delivery with multi-day sustained release

Integrated, low-cost, self-powered disposable electronics that connect wirelessly to Internet-of-Things community networks and a secure healthcare cloud

AI-powered reminders and alerts intended to notify caregivers of missed doses, supporting timely interventions that may help prevent hospitalizations

Simple, familiar application designed to be used like any other transdermal patch, with no special handling required to benefit from its planned IoT connectivity

On track to be the first and only solution with direct, real-time measurement of medication non-adherence in community populations

Ategenos is advancing a proprietary drug pipeline through the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway across behavioral health, cardiovascular, CNS, and oncology indications. At the same time, the company is exploring external development partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers in three key areas:

Lifecycle extension opportunities for therapies nearing the end of exclusivity

Reformulation of in-development compounds where patient compliance is a known challenge

Real-time, connected alternatives to existing OSD products facing commercial headwinds from non-adherence

Ategenos is partnering with a select group of pharma companies positioned to lead in connected therapeutics. A few strategic partner slots remain for those seeking first-mover advantage with the only scalable platform for connected drug delivery and real-time adherence monitoring.

Ategenos is also engaging select capital and strategic partners aligned with its mission to address the global crisis of medication non-adherence.

The Ategenos SmartPatch™ platform is an investigational device, currently under development. It has not been reviewed or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not available for commercial sale. Any future availability will depend on successful regulatory review and approval.

Ategenos is a Massachusetts-based PharmaTech company committed to elevating the quality of life for patients and their families with its SmartPatch platform — an advanced transdermal system in development that combines sustained drug delivery with real-time monitoring and caregiver interventions. The technology aims to reduce health risks, hospitalizations, and the $1T+ global costs caused by missed doses of critical medications. Ategenos's founding team combines global pharma leadership, MIT-driven innovation, and a proven history of building and scaling healthcare platforms from concept to commercialization. More at www.ategenosrx.com.

