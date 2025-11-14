SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AtaiBeckley to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atai Beckley N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Craig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK. Details of the company’s participation:

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date and Time: Fireside chat on Thursday, November 20 at 11:30 A.M. GMT/ 6:30 A.M. ET
Webcast link: Here

An archived replay will be available on the Investors section of the AtaiBeckley website under Events for up to 90 days.

About Atai Beckley N.V.
AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments. It was formed through the strategic combination of atai Life Sciences N.V. and Beckley Psytech Limited in November 2025. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) for TRD and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder, which are in Phase 2 clinical development. It is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create new possibilities in mental health by providing effective, commercially scalable and convenient interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Contact Information
Investor Contact:
IR@ataibeckley.com

Media Contact:
PR@ataibeckley.com


New York Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Hudson Yards skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan, New York
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in New York
October 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie