AtaiBeckley to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atai Beckley N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Craig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK. Details of the company’s participation:

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date and Time: Fireside chat on Thursday, November 20 at 11:30 A.M. GMT/ 6:30 A.M. ET

Webcast link: Here

An archived replay will be available on the Investors section of the AtaiBeckley website under Events for up to 90 days.

About Atai Beckley N.V.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments. It was formed through the strategic combination of atai Life Sciences N.V. and Beckley Psytech Limited in November 2025. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) for TRD and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder, which are in Phase 2 clinical development. It is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create new possibilities in mental health by providing effective, commercially scalable and convenient interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:

IR@ataibeckley.com

Media Contact:

PR@ataibeckley.com