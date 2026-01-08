AtaiBeckley Provides Update and Outlook for 2026 Ahead of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtaiBeckley Inc (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments, today provided its outlook for 2026 ahead of attendance at the J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on January 12 – 15, 2026.

Dr Srinivas Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AtaiBeckley, said: “Following the strategic combination of atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech completed last year and the recent corporate redomiciliation to the United States, we enter 2026 with meaningful momentum and a clear vision for the impact AtaiBeckley can deliver for people living with difficult-to-treat mental health conditions. Our pipeline is maturing at a pivotal moment for innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, and with financial resources expected to support operations into 2029, we are well prepared to execute. Our presence at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference provides us with an important opportunity to engage with investors and strategic partners and highlight the progress we’ve made so far and the value we believe AtaiBeckley is positioned to deliver in the months and years ahead.”

Recent Clinical Updates and Anticipated 2026 Milestones

BPL-003: mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and alcohol use disorder

Reported positive topline data



Reported positive topline data from the eight-week open-label extension



Company anticipates providing guidance on the BPL-003 Phase 3 clinical program in Q1’26 with Phase 3 trial initiation in Q2’26, pending outcome of the scheduled End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Initiation of an additional cohort in an open-label Phase 2a study of BPL-003 in patients with TRD planned in Q1’26, with initial data expected in Q4’26. The study will evaluate a two-dose induction regimen of BPL-003, where patients who are also taking defined antidepressants will be given an 8 mg dose of BPL-003 followed by a second 8 mg dose two weeks later, and then followed for a further 10 weeks.



VLS-01: dimethyltryptamine (DMT) buccal film for TRD

Company anticipates topline data from Elumina, the Phase 2, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of repeated doses of VLS-01 in 142 patients with TRD in H2’26



EMP-01: Oral R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder (SAD)

Announced granting of new patent covering EMP-01

Last patient last visit in the exploratory Phase 2a study of EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) in approximately 70 adults with social anxiety disorder occurred in Q4 ‘25, with topline data expected in Q1’26.

Recent Corporate Updates

Completed the redomiciliation

Announced that AtaiBeckley Inc’s common stock had been added to the NASDAQ biotechnology index

About AtaiBeckley Inc.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing effective, rapid-acting and convenient mental health treatments. It was formed through the strategic combination of atai Life Sciences N.V. and Beckley Psytech Limited in November 2025. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder, which are in Phase 2 clinical development. It is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create new possibilities in mental health by providing effective, commercially scalable and convenient interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

