AsymBio Secures US$184 Million Capital Injection to Support Long-Term Growth

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a biologics-focused Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), today announced a total capital injection of RMB 1.2397 billion (approximately US$184 million) into AsymBio by Asymchem Group, Hillhouse Qirui and other investors.

Upon completion of the capital increase, Asymchem Group's shareholding in AsymBio will increase to 83.4965%. The transaction reflects strong confidence in AsymBio's differentiated CDMO strategy and its long-term potential to support global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advancing complex biologics programs.

Of the total capital injection, Asymchem Group will contribute RMB 1.05 billion (approximately US$156 million), while Hillhouse Qirui will contribute RMB 177 million (approximately US$26 million). Hillhouse Qirui's significant participation underscores its long-term confidence in AsymBio and the biologics CDMO sector. Hillhouse has a long track record of investing across the biopharmaceutical value chain and the broader global healthcare sector. Its investment aligns with Asymchem Group's differentiated, one-stop, end-to-end CDMO strategy.

Globally, pipelines involving antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), novel drug conjugates (NDCs), and bispecific and multispecific antibodies are advancing rapidly into clinical development. At the same time, outsourcing demand from biotech companies and large pharmaceutical companies in China and global markets continues to expand.

AsymBio's growth momentum is evident in its operating performance. The Company generated approximately RMB 470 million (approximately US$70 million) in revenue in 2025, with first-quarter 2026 revenue exceeding RMB 140 million (approximately US$21 million).

As a growing biologics CDMO, AsymBio has continued to invest in R&D platforms, GMP manufacturing lines and high-potency, high-containment facilities. The new capital will be directed toward its core business to support capacity ramp-up and the scaled delivery of client programs, driving greater operating leverage and a clearer path toward profitability.

About AsymBio

AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. Backed by Asymchem Group's 30 years of experience and global operations, AsymBio delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage and process development to toxicology, clinical, and commercial-scale manufacturing. Building on deep ADC experience, AsymBio is expanding into NDCs, including RDCs, AOCs, APCs, BsADCs, and dpADCs, while maintaining comprehensive service capabilities for antibody therapeutics, including monoclonal, bispecific, and multispecific antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics, including fusion proteins and recombinant proteins.

For more information, visit www.asymbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



Business inquiries: MKT@asymchem.com.cn

Compliance Notes

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. AsymBio undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Non-Solicitation Statement: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities.

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SOURCE AsymBio