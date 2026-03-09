AsymBio Completes its Dual-Site, One-Center Network with Fengxian Commercial Manufacturing Site Operational, Enhancing End-to-End Biologics CDMO Capabilities

SHANGHAI, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock code: 002821.SZ /6821.HK), recently announced that its Fengxian commercial manufacturing site in Shanghai has officially commenced operations. This milestone completes a Shanghai-based “Golden Triangle” footprint comprising the Zhangjiang Science & Technology Center, Jinshan Site, and Fengxian Site. The three locations integrate end-to-end CDMO capabilities from early R&D and process development through clinical pilot-scale production, to commercial manufacturing, advancing client programs from IND to BLA through efficient cross-site coordination.

AsymBio’s “Dual Sites + One Center” model provides connected functions and complementary strengths across the biologics lifecycle:

Zhangjiang Science & Technology Center: A technology-driven central engine for innovation, focusing on early R&D and process development for antibodies, proteins, novel drug conjugates (NDCs), and other advanced therapies, with forward-looking technology deployment. The Center builds and optimizes technology platforms for cell line development, upstream/downstream process development and optimization, conjugation toolbox development, and analytical method development. It supports concept-to-process translation and enables defined technology transfer pathways for subsequent pilot and commercial manufacturing.

Dual-site GMP manufacturing to flexibly support capacity needs from early pilot to large-scale commercial supply





The network is equipped with:

Single-use bioreactors for antibody drug substance: 200 L / 500 L / 2,000 L

Conjugation reactors for conjugate drug substance: 50 L / 100 L / 200 L / 500 L

ORABS fully automated filling line

Multi-specification lyophilization and isolator filling systems: 5 m² / 10 m² / 15 m² / 20 m² lyophilizers, supporting 2R–20R formats

These capabilities support diverse dosage forms and specifications and strengthen integrated delivery in biologics, enabling customized manufacturing services.

Integrating Asymchem’s Payload–Linker Facility to Provide End-to-End, One-Stop Services for Drug Conjugates

AsymBio integrates Asymchem Group resources by linking Shanghai’s conjugation manufacturing with the Group’s Tianjin payload–linker R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Tianjin site focuses on payload–linker process development and manufacturing while connecting seamlessly with Shanghai's antibody DS, conjugate DS, and DP manufacturing and fill-finish. This end-to-end model enables cross-regional coordination, ensures supply chain stability, and improves both execution efficiency and cross-stage collaboration.

With the Fengxian site now in operation, AsymBio’s Shanghai footprint covers the full value chain from early-stage development through commercialization. Through the “Dual Sites + One Center” model and integrated payload–linker capabilities, the company provides global clients with efficient, reliable, and customized development and manufacturing solutions, supporting pipelines from the laboratory to clinical development and commercialization.

About AsymBio

AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group, focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. With more than 25 years of experience and global operations, the company delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage and process development to clinical, toxicology, and commercial-scale manufacturing. Building on deep ADC experience, AsymBio is expanding into NDCs, including RDCs, AOCs, PDCs, APCs, BsADCs, and dpADCs, while maintaining comprehensive service capabilities for antibody therapeutics (monoclonal, bispecific, and multispecific antibodies) and protein-based therapeutics (fusion proteins, recombinant proteins).

