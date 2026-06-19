Astrogen Inc. Receives 18th Folia Award for Outstanding Clinical Research in Autism Spectrum Disorder

Recognized as the Outstanding Paper Published in "Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences"

AST-001 demonstrated efficacy and safety in improving social communication, a core symptom of autism spectrum disorder, in children.

Award ceremony and lecture held at 122nd Annual Conference of Japanese Society of Psychiatry and Neurology, Yokohama, June 2026

YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASD--Astrogen, Inc., a Korean biotech company, has received the "Folia Award" granted by the international psychiatric journal Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences (PCN) for its ASD clinical trial paper.

The Folia Award is given annually to the most outstanding paper published in PCN, the journal issued by the Japanese Society of Psychiatry and Neurology (JSPN). This recognition affirms Astrogen's ASD clinical research achievements in the international psychiatric field.

The award-winning paper, "AST-001 versus placebo for social communication in children with autism spectrum disorder: A randomized clinical trial," was published in PCN (Vol. 79, Issue 1) in January 2025. The study, led by Professor Hyo-Won Kim from Asan Medical Center and Professor Yoo-Sook Joung from Samsung Medical Center, evaluated the efficacy and safety of AST-001 (Speragen Syrup) in children with ASD using a randomized controlled trial (RCT).

The PCN Editorial Committee selected this paper as the recipient of the "18th Folia Award (2025)" and awarded a prize of 100,000 yen. The research team was invited to the 122nd Annual Conference of the Japanese Society of Psychiatry and Neurology in Yokohama, Japan, June 18-20, 2026. CEO Hwang Su-gyeong, who led the research and represented Astrogen, delivered the Award Lecture presenting the key findings and clinical significance of the study.

Hwang stated, "We are honored to receive this award from PCN, an institution with a long history in psychiatry. Speragen has submitted a product approval application to Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), and we await the results. We hope this award positively influences its development and approval. Japan is a key strategic market, and we are actively pursuing development and commercialization opportunities to deliver Speragen to patients and families as quickly as possible."

Following this recognition, the research team was formally invited by the PCN Editorial Committee to contribute a "PCN Frontier Review" article on the latest research trends in autism spectrum disorder. Astrogen is committed to advancing both research in this field and Speragen's global commercialization, including Japan.

Shiyeon Lee

info@astrogen.co.kr