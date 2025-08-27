Astrin Biosciences Appoints MIT Cancer Researcher Dr. Forest White as Distinguished Scientist to Advance Application of Proteomics for Early Cancer Detection

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Astrin Biosciences, the cancer intelligence company transforming detection and treatment via deep proteomics and AI, announced the appointment of Dr. Forest White, one of the nation's foremost experts in proteomics and cancer research, as Distinguished Scientist.

Dr. White is a professor of biological engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a member of both the MIT Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research and the MIT Center for Precision Cancer Medicine. His research integrates advanced mass spectrometry, computational modeling, and systems biology to uncover the signaling pathways that drive cancer progression and therapeutic resistance. Over the course of his career, Dr. White has mapped the phosphoproteome to reveal key drivers of cancer progression, developed novel methods to identify new immunotherapy targets, and bridged fundamental discovery science with real-world applications in diagnostics and treatment.

"Forest's novel work in proteomics has set the standard for understanding cancer biology at the molecular level," said Justin Drake, Chief Science Officer. "As we continue to refine and push the boundaries of our proteomic approach to create more accurate, timely blood-based tests for cancer, Forest will become an invaluable addition to our team."

At Astrin, Dr. White will play a key role in pushing the bounds of the company's technology through its trial and discovery of proteomic signals and techniques. His work will be pivotal in building out Astrin's cancer intelligence and platform, creating a new approach on cancer detection and care through profiling over 8,000 proteins in a blood test to detect cancer as early as stage zero.

"Astrin is unlocking a new era of cancer testing," said Dr. White. "I'm excited to be joining at such a crucial moment to help build on the amazing work that the team has already done to create tests that will improve diagnosis, stratification, and care for cancer patients."

"We're delighted to welcome Forest to the Astrin team," said Jayant Parthasarathy, CEO of Astrin Biosciences. "With his expertise and Jaime LaMontagne joining as Chief Marketing Officer, we're building a powerhouse team across our business as we prepare to launch Certitude Breast, our first early cancer detection test."

About Astrin Biosciences



Astrin Biosciences was founded on a bold idea: that health decisions should be based not just on what's happening inside the body, but on the reality of the person living in it. Astrin is a cancer intelligence company built to push the boundaries of technology – accelerating early detection and advancing cancer care. Its non-invasive, accessible cancer tests analyze the early signals in over 8,000 proteins to reveal what most blood tests miss: the earliest molecular signals of cancer development. For more information, visit astrinbio.com.

