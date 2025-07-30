AstraZeneca results: H1 and Q2 2025

Strong growth momentum continues with excellent R&D pipeline delivery in the year-to-date
Revenue and EPS summary
H1 2025
% Change
Q2 2025
% Change
$m
Actual
CER1
$m
Actual
CER
- Product Sales
26,670
8
10
13,795
11
10
- Alliance Revenue
1,293
38
38
654
36
35
Product Revenue2
27,963
9
11
14,449
12
11
Collaboration Revenue
82
68
66
8
>2x
>2x
Total Revenue
28,045
9
11
14,457
12
11
Reported EPS ($)
3.46
31
32
1.58
27
31
Core3 EPS ($)
4.66
16
17
2.17
10
12
Key performance elements for H1 2025
(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)
- Total Revenue up 11% to $28,045m, driven by double-digit growth in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals
- Growth in Total Revenue across all major geographic regions
- Core Operating profit increased 13%
- Core EPS increased 17% to $4.66
- 12 positive Phase III readouts and 19 approvals in major regions
- Interim dividend increased 3% to $1.03 (76.7 pence, 9.81 SEK)
Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:
"Our strong momentum in revenue growth continued through the first half of the year and the delivery from our broad and diverse pipeline has been excellent, with 12 positive key Phase III trial readouts including for baxdrostat, gefurulimab, and Tagrisso in just the past few weeks.
As we enter our next phase of growth, we have pledged $50 billion to continue to grow in the US, which includes the largest manufacturing investment in AstraZeneca's history, set for Virginia. This landmark investment reflects not only America's importance but also our confidence in our innovative medicines to transform global health and power AstraZeneca's ambition to deliver $80 billion revenue by 2030."
Guidance
AstraZeneca reiterates its Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance4 for FY 2025 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2024.
Total Revenue is expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage
Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage
The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%.
If foreign exchange rates for July 2025 to December 2025 were to remain at the average rates seen in June 2025, it is anticipated that FY 2025 Total Revenue growth and Core EPS growth would be broadly similar to the growth at CER (previously a low single-digit percentage adverse impact was anticipated).
Results highlights
Table 1. Milestones achieved since the prior results announcement
Phase III and other registrational data readouts
Medicine
Trial
Indication
Event
Enhertu
DESTINY-Breast11
High-risk HER2+ early breast cancer (neoadjuvant)
Primary endpoint met
Imfinzi
POTOMAC
High-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
Primary endpoint met
Tagrisso
FLAURA2
1L EGFRm NSCLC
Secondary endpoint met (OS)
baxdrostat
BaxHTN
Uncontrolled or treatment resistant hypertension
Primary endpoint met
Breztri
KALOS/LOGOS
Uncontrolled asthma
Primary endpoint met
Fasenra
NATRON
HES
Primary endpoint met
Saphnelo
AZALEA
SLE (China)
Primary endpoint met
anselamimab
CARES (301/2)
Light chain amyloidosis
Primary endpoint not met
gefurulimab
PREVAIL
Generalised myasthenia gravis
Primary endpoint met
Regulatory approvals
Medicine
Trial
Indication
Region
Calquence
ECHO
1L MCL
EU
Calquence
ACE-LY-004
Relapsed/refractory MCL
EU
Calquence
AMPLIFY
1L CLL (fixed duration)
EU
Datroway
TROPION-Lung05/ TROPION-Lung01
2L+ EGFRm NSCLC
US
Imfinzi
ADRIATIC
Limited-stage SCLC
CN
Imfinzi
NIAGARA
MIBC
EU
Tagrisso
LAURA
Locally advanced/unresectable EGFRm NSCLC
JP
Orpathys + Tagrisso
SACHI
Locally advanced/metastatic 2L+ EGFRm MET+ NSCLC
CN
Regulatory submissions or acceptances* in major regions
Medicine
Trial
Indication
Region
Calquence
AMPLIFY
1L CLL (fixed duration)
US
Enhertu
DESTINY-PanTumor02
2L+ unresectable / metastatic HER2+ solid tumours
JP
Enhertu
DESTINY-Gastric04
2L HER2+ gastric cancer
CN, JP
Imfinzi
MATTERHORN
Resectable early-stage gastric and GEJ cancers
US
camizestrant
SERENA-6
ESR1m HR+ HER2- aBC
US, EU, JP
* US, EU and China regulatory submissions denotes filing acceptance
Other pipeline updates
For recent trial starts and anticipated timings of key trial readouts, please refer to the Clinical Trials Appendix, available on www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html.
Table 2: Key elements of financial performance: Q2 2025
For the quarter
Reported
Change
Core
Change
ended 30 June
$m
Act
CER
$m
Act
CER
Product Revenue
14,449
12
11
14,449
12
11
■ See Tables 3, 23, 24 and 25 for medicine details of Product Revenue, Product Sales and Alliance Revenue
Collaboration Revenue
8
>2x
>2x
8
>2x
>2x
■ See Tables 4 and 26 for details of Collaboration Revenue
Total Revenue
14,457
12
11
14,457
12
11
■ See Tables 5 and 6 for Total Revenue by Therapy Area and by region
Gross Margin (%)
83
-
-
82
(1pp)
-
− Growth of partnered medicines
R&D expense
3,548
18
16
3,453
20
18
■ Core R&D: 24% of Total Revenue
SG&A expense
4,864
(1)
(2)
3,802
2
1
■ Core SG&A: 26% of Total Revenue
Other operating income and expense6
79
30
33
71
19
23
Operating Profit
3,508
28
32
4,584
12
14
Operating Margin (%)
24
3pp
4pp
32
-
1pp
Net finance expense
371
8
10
303
6
9
+ Debt issued in 2024 at higher interest rates
Tax rate (%)
22
2pp
2pp
21
2pp
2pp
■ Variations in the tax rate can be expected between periods
EPS ($)
1.58
27
31
2.17
10
12
For monetary values the unit of change is percent; for Gross Margin, Operating Margin and Tax rate the unit of change is percentage points.
In the expense commentary above, the plus and minus symbols denote the directional impact of the item being discussed, e.g. a '+' symbol beside an R&D expense comment indicates that the item resulted in an increase in the R&D expense relative to the prior year period.
Corporate and business development
CSPC
In June 2025, AstraZeneca entered a strategic research collaboration with Shijiazhuang City-based CSPC Pharmaceuticals Group Limited to discover and develop pre-clinical candidates for multiple targets with the potential to treat diseases across chronic indications, including a pre-clinical small molecule oral therapy for immunological diseases. CSPC's research will utilise its AI-driven, dual-engine efficient drug discovery platform.
CSPC will receive an upfront payment of $110m, of which $60m has been capitalised as an Intangible asset, and is also eligible to receive up to $1.62bn in potential development milestone payments and up to $3.6bn in sales milestone payments, plus potential single-digit royalties based on annual net sales of the products.
AstraZeneca will have rights to exercise options for exclusive licenses to develop and commercialise worldwide candidates identified under this agreement.
EsoBiotec
In May 2025, AstraZeneca completed the acquisition of EsoBiotec, a biotechnology company pioneering in vivo cell therapies that has demonstrated promising early clinical activity. The EsoBiotec Engineered NanoBody Lentiviral (ENaBL) platform uses highly targeted lentiviruses to deliver genetic instructions to specific immune cells, with potential use in oncology and immune-mediated diseases.
AstraZeneca has acquired all outstanding equity of EsoBiotec for a total consideration of up to $1bn, on a cash and debt free basis. This includes an initial payment of $403m, and up to $575m in contingent consideration based on development and regulatory milestones.
US investment plans
In July 2025, AstraZeneca announced plans to invest $50bn in US manufacturing and R&D by 2030.
The cornerstone of this landmark investment is a new multi-billion dollar US manufacturing facility that will produce drug substances for the Company's innovative weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9 and combination small molecule products.
The drug substance facility, planned to be in the Commonwealth of Virginia, would be AstraZeneca's largest single manufacturing investment in the world. The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimise production.
Sustainability highlights
AstraZeneca introduced an updated Sustainability strategy which focuses on the Company's sustainability impact and how it does business. This strategy evolution recognises the connection between business growth and the need to address the major health challenges of our time, and aims to support the health of people, society and the planet.
Reporting calendar
The Company intends to publish its 9M and Q3 2025 results on 6 November 2025.
Conference call
A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today, 29 July 2025, at 14:00 UK time. Details can be accessed via astrazeneca.com.
Reporting changes since FY 2024
Product Revenue
Effective 1 January 2025, the Group has updated the presentation of Total Revenue on the face of the Statement of Comprehensive Income to include a new subtotal 'Product Revenue' representing the summation of Product Sales and Alliance Revenue.
Product Revenue and Collaboration Revenue form Total Revenue.
Product Sales and Alliance Revenue will continue to be presented separately, with the new subtotal providing additional aggregation of revenue types with similar characteristics, reflecting the growing importance of Alliance Revenue.
Full descriptions of Product Sales, Alliance Revenue and Collaboration Revenue are included from page 152 of the Group's Annual Report and Form 20-F Information 2024.
Gross Margin
Effective 1 January 2025, the Group has replaced the measure of 'Product Sales Gross Margin' with the measure of 'Gross Margin'. Previously, the measure excluded margin related to Alliance Revenue and Collaboration Revenue. The new measure is calculated using Gross profit as a percentage of Total Revenue, thereby encompassing all revenue categories, and is intended to provide a more comprehensive measure of total performance.
Notes
- Constant exchange rates. The differences between Actual Change and CER Change are due to foreign exchange movements between periods in 2025 vs. 2024. CER financial measures are not accounted for according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) because they remove the effects of currency movements from Reported results.
- Effective 1 January 2025, the Group has updated its presentation of Total Revenue, adding a new subtotal of Product Revenue, the sum of Product Sales and Alliance revenue. For further details, see Note 1: 'Basis of preparation and accounting policy' in the Notes to the Interim Financial Statements.
- Core financial measures are adjusted to exclude certain items. The differences between Reported and Core measures are primarily due to costs relating to the amortisation of intangibles, impairments, legal settlements and restructuring charges. A full reconciliation between Reported EPS and Core EPS is provided in Table 9 in the Financial Performance section of this document.
- The Company is unable to provide guidance on a Reported basis because it cannot reliably forecast material elements of the Reported results, including any fair value adjustments arising on acquisition-related liabilities, intangible asset impairment charges and legal settlement provisions. Please refer to the cautionary statements section regarding forward-looking statements at the end of this announcement.
- Effective 1 January 2025, the Group has updated its presentation of Gross Margin. For further details, see Note 1: 'Basis of preparation and accounting policy' in the Notes to the Interim Financial Statements
- Income from disposals of assets and businesses, where the Group does not retain a significant ongoing economic interest, is recorded in Other operating income and expense in the Group's financial statements.
