Astrana Health Named to the 2026 Fortune 1000 List Following Strong Revenue Growth

ALHAMBRA, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced it has been named to the Fortune 1000® for 2026, marking its debut on the annual ranking of the largest U.S. companies by revenue. The recognition reflects Astrana's continued growth and momentum as it builds AI-powered healthcare infrastructure that helps providers deliver more accessible, coordinated, and affordable care.

In fiscal year 2025, Astrana generated revenue of $3.18 billion, up 56% year over year, and delivered $205.4 million in adjusted EBITDA and $104.5 million of free cash flow, reflecting the strength and scalability of its physician-centric, technology-enabled care model.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care.

"Being named to the Fortune 1000 reflects the incredible work our team, physicians, and partners do every day to improve care for patients," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana Health. "We believe the future of healthcare will be increasingly AI-enabled, physician-centric, and outcomes-driven. This recognition reflects the progress we've made and reinforces our commitment to building the technology and clinical infrastructure needed to help providers deliver better outcomes at scale."

As healthcare continues to shift toward accountable and outcomes-based care, Astrana remains focused on empowering providers with the technology, clinical support, and aligned incentives needed to improve outcomes and expand access to high-quality care. By bringing together AI-enabled infrastructure, physician-centric care models, and value-based care operations, the Company is helping build a healthcare system that is more proactive, coordinated, and patient-centered.

The Fortune 1000 is Fortune magazine's annual ranking of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue.

About Astrana Health, Inc.



Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

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SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.