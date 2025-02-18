SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Astrana Health, Inc. Schedules 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Release and Conference Call

February 17, 2025 | 
2 min read

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. (“Astrana,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The Company will discuss those results on a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers: (877) 858-9810 / +1 (201) 689-8517

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the “IR Calendar” page of the Company’s website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be available via online webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VvYSvHe6

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and over 1.1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

investors@astranahealth.com

Asher Dewhurst, ICR Westwicke

investors@astranahealth.co

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrana-health-inc-schedules-2024-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-302378308.html

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.

Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac