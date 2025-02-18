Astrana Health, Inc. Schedules 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Release and Conference Call

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. (“Astrana,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The Company will discuss those results on a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers: (877) 858-9810 / +1 (201) 689-8517

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the “IR Calendar” page of the Company’s website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be available via online webcast at:

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and over 1.1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

