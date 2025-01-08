Aspect Biosystems Raises US$115 Million Series B Financing to Advance Bioprinted Tissue Therapeutics

Proceeds will accelerate development of functional cures for people living with serious diseases and deepen Aspect’s full-stack tissue therapeutic platform





VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Aspect Biosystems, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of bioprinted tissue therapeutics as a new category in regenerative medicine, today announced that it has closed a US$115 million Series B financing round. The financing was led by Dimension, a multistage investment firm dedicated to the interface of technology and the life sciences, with participation from existing and new investors including Novo Nordisk, Radical Ventures, an undisclosed leading global investment firm, InBC, Pallasite Ventures, Pangaea Ventures, Rhino Ventures, and T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture.

This financing builds on Aspect’s recent momentum, including a CA$200 million partnership with the governments of Canada and British Columbia and a partnership with Novo Nordisk focused on diabetes and obesity. Proceeds from the Series B enable Aspect to advance multiple bioprinted tissue therapeutics towards the clinic with a mission to deliver a new class of cellular medicines and functional cures for people living with serious metabolic and endocrine diseases. Additionally, the funds will fuel the expansion of Aspect’s industry-leading, full-stack tissue therapeutic platform, which integrates proprietary AI-powered bioprinting technology, computational design tools, therapeutic cells, and advanced biomaterials.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress our team is making on our mission to develop disease-modifying treatments for people living with serious diseases,” said Tamer Mohamed, Founder and CEO, Aspect Biosystems. “We are thrilled to partner with Dimension and this exceptional, mission-aligned investor syndicate. We are grateful for their support as we embark on our next chapter dedicated to transforming patient outcomes for the better.”

Concurrent with the financing, Nan Li, Founder & Managing Partner at Dimension, was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Aspect is an embodiment of the multi-disciplinary companies that we believe will define the next chapter of biotech,” said Nan Li, Founder & Managing Partner, Dimension. “The company brings together capabilities across tissue engineering, cell therapy, biomaterials, computer vision and robotics to deliver on the promise of regenerative medicine. We are beyond excited to partner with the Aspect team to advance their programs forward and to build a generational company.”

Aspect Biosystems is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of bioprinted tissue therapeutics to transform how we treat some of the most elusive diseases. Aspect’s bioprinted tissue therapeutics are designed to replace, repair, or supplement biological function inside the body. Aspect is creating these next-generation cell therapies by applying its full-stack tissue therapeutic platform, which integrates proprietary AI-powered bioprinting technology, computational design tools, therapeutic cells, and advanced biomaterials. Aspect is advancing a pipeline of bioprinted tissue therapeutics across multiple disease areas in the endocrine and metabolic space including diabetes, obesity, rare endocrine disorders, and liver disease. Aspect’s pipeline development strategy involves both proprietary programs as well as strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with Novo Nordisk focused on diabetes and obesity. For more information, please visit www.aspectbiosystems.com and follow on LinkedIn.

