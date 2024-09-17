āshibio Announces Appointment of Dipal Doshi, CEO of Entrada Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--āshibio, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of bone and connective tissue disorders, today announced the appointment of Dipal Doshi to its Board of Directors. Mr. Doshi currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA).





“Dipal is a seasoned leader with significant experience setting strategy and driving the operational and commercial growth of biopharmaceutical companies,” said Pankaj Bhargava, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of āshibio. “Under Dipal’s leadership, Entrada has advanced its innovative pipeline of intracellular therapeutics into the clinic, completed multiple private financings, led its successful IPO in 2021, and executed on a transformational business development collaboration. His record of accomplishment is remarkable, and his operating and fundraising experience will be tremendously helpful in the next phase of āshibio’s growth.”

āshibio exited stealth mode in June of 2024 with $40 million in seed and Series A financing. The funding has enabled continued development of investigative therapies targeting bone and connective tissue disorders, including a potential treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disease characterized by severe and progressive heterotopic ossification (HO), a pathological condition that causes abnormal bone formation in muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other soft tissues.

“I am honored to join āshibio’s Board as the company continues to advance its novel therapeutic pipeline,” noted Mr. Doshi. “āshibio’s strong focus on bone and connective tissue disorders that have no approved treatments, or where the treatment options are inadequate, fills an important gap in rare disease drug development. Pankaj and his team have the experience and support to deliver for these patients and their families, including those living with FOP, and I am looking forward to helping them succeed.”

“I have had the opportunity to work with Dipal as an investor and former member of Entrada’s Board of Directors and have seen firsthand his dedication and passionate leadership,” said Todd Foley, Chairman of āshibio’s Board. “He has built and led a diverse team focused on a new class of intracellular therapies, and his passion for developing drugs that address the unmet needs of patients living with rare diseases is inspiring. I welcome his voice to āshibio’s Board to contribute his insight and experience to aid in the company’s continued progress.”

Dipal is the Chief Executive Officer of Entrada Therapeutics and a Member of its Board of Directors. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2017 to 2023. Dipal has led many critical functions in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including roles focused on business development, corporate strategy, new product planning, commercial planning, and finance. Prior to joining Entrada, Dipal was the Chief Business Officer at Amicus Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company focused on rare diseases. He has also held senior level positions at a healthcare private equity fund and Catalent. Earlier in his career, Dipal worked in Merrill Lynch’s Investment Banking Group and held several roles at Eli Lilly and Company.

Dipal holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from Rutgers University. Dipal is a Fellow of the Aspen Institute and on the Board of Advisors of Life Science Cares Boston.

About āshibio

āshibio is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics for the treatment of bone and connective tissue disorders. Founded in 2022 by company CEO Pankaj Bhargava, M.D., and the team at MPM BioImpact, āshibio exited stealth mode in June 2024 with $40 million in Seed and Series A financing. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 trial of its lead asset, andecaliximab, in the second half of 2024 in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive heterotopic ossification (HO), a pathological condition characterized by abnormal bone formation in muscle and soft tissues. For more information, visit www.ashibio.com and follow āshibio on LinkedIn.

