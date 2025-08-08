Ascendis Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

– Q2 2025 revenue of €103.0 million for YORVIPATH® and €50.7 million for SKYTROFA®

– TransCon® CNP (navepegritide) NDA under Priority Review for the treatment of children with achondroplasia with PDUFA date of November 30, 2025

– SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd) approved in the U.S. for treatment of adults with growth hormone deficiency; first of many planned label expansions

– Week 26 Interim Results for COACH trial highlight the unique portfolio of once-weekly TransCon CNP and once-weekly TransCon hGH, with complementary modes of action, to potentially further transform the treatment landscape for growth disorders and physical functioning

–Conference call today at 4:30 pm ET

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

“With the robust global uptake of YORVIPATH and with TransCon CNP under U.S. FDA priority review, Ascendis is on the verge of bringing our third high-value medicine to patients and substantially transforming our financial profile,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect our engine for future innovation to drive continued momentum as we aim to address unmet medical need in endocrine rare diseases and other large indications for years to come on our path to fulfilling Vision 2030.”

Select Highlights & Anticipated 2025 Milestones

TransCon PTH:

(palopegteriparatide, marketed as YORVIPATH) YORVIPATH revenue for the second quarter of 2025 totaled €103.0 million, including a negative foreign currency impact of €5.8 million compared to the previous quarter. Continued uptake from YORVIPATH in the U.S., with around 3,100 unique patient enrollments and more than 1,500 prescribing health care providers as of June 30, 2025. Outside the U.S., YORVIPATH generated revenue from more than 30 countries. Initiated PaTHway60, a single-arm safety and efficacy trial in patients to support U.S. label expansion to enable titration up to 60 µg dose. Recent presentations at medical conferences in Europe and the U.S. of TransCon PTH data out to four years of treatment demonstrate that preserving the same mode of action and providing active PTH within the physiological range for 24 hours per day comparable to endogenous PTH can normalize key elements such as calcium, phosphate, kidney function, bone turnover, and quality of life.

TransCon hGH:

(lonapegsomatropin, marketed as SKYTROFA) SKYTROFA revenue for the second quarter of 2025 totaled €50.7 million, including a negative foreign currency impact of €1.8 million compared to the previous quarter. SKYTROFA approved by FDA for the replacement of endogenous growth hormone in adults with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). During the fourth quarter of 2025, plan to initiate basket trial for several established growth-hormone indications including: Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS), short stature homeobox-containing gene deficiency (SHOX deficiency), Turner syndrome, and Small for Gestational Age (SGA).

TransCon CNP:

(navepegritide, NDA filed) FDA accepted for priority review the New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of November 30, 2025. Expect to submit Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during the third quarter of 2025. During the fourth quarter of 2025, plan to submit an IND or similar to investigate TransCon CNP alone and in combination with TransCon hGH for the treatment of hypochondroplasia.

TransCon CNP + TransCon hGH Combination Therapy

(navepegritide plus lonapegsomatropin) Reported interim topline Week 26 data from COACH, the combination TransCon CNP and TransCon hGH trial. Week 26 data showed improved treatment benefits in children with achondroplasia (ages 2-11 years). Week 52 data expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Initiation of a Phase 3 combination trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Oncology Programs Clinical development of TransCon IL-2 β/γ continues.



Financial Update As of June 30, 2025, Ascendis Pharma had cash and cash equivalents totaling €494 million, compared to €560 million as of December 31, 2024.



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was €158.0 million, compared to €36.0 million during the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in product revenue, which reflected a contribution of €97.8 million from YORVIPATH.

Total Revenue

(In EUR'000s) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Commercial products 153,663 31,389 249,690 97,888 Rendering of services and clinical supply 3,570 3,740 7,094 8,365 Licenses 812 869 2,214 25,639 Total revenue 158,045 35,998 258,998 131,892





Commercial Product Revenue

(In EUR'000s) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 2025 2024 Revenue from commercial products SKYTROFA® 50,706 26,202 102,044 91,207 YORVIPATH® 102,957 5,187 147,646 6,681 Total revenue from commercial products 153,663 31,389 249,690 97,888

Research and development costs for the second quarter of 2025 were €72.0 million, compared to €83.5 million during the same period in 2024. The decrease was driven by the maturity of clinical trials within our growth disorders portfolio.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were €107.6 million, compared to €74.3 million during the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to the continued impact from commercial expansion, including global launch activities for YORVIPATH.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were €179.5 million, compared to €157.8 million during the same period in 2024.

Net finance income for the second quarter of 2025 was €22.0 million, compared to €29.4 million during the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by non-cash items.

For the second quarter of 2025, Ascendis Pharma reported a net loss of €38.9 million, or €0.64 per share basic and €0.82 diluted compared to a net loss of €109.4 million, or €1.91 per share basic and €2.21 diluted for the same period in 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Ascendis Pharma had cash and cash equivalents totaling €494 million compared to €560 million as of December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, Ascendis Pharma had 61,151,463 ordinary shares outstanding, including 597,055 ordinary shares represented by ADSs held by the company.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





Ascendis Pharma A/S

Consolidated Statements of Profit or (Loss) and Comprehensive Income / (Loss)

(In EUR'000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Consolidated Statement of Profit or (Loss) Revenue 158,045 35,998 258,998 131,892 Cost of sales 31,447 11,465 48,963 19,034 Gross profit 126,598 24,533 210,035 112,858 Research and development expenses 71,988 83,478 158,591 154,165 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 107,561 74,312 208,608 141,095 Operating profit/(loss) (52,951 ) (133,257 ) (157,164 ) (182,402 ) Share of profit/(loss) of associates (4,097 ) (5,322 ) 22,482 (11,118 ) Finance income 55,059 49,052 83,912 14,395 Finance expenses 33,018 19,624 77,803 58,553 Profit/(loss) before tax (35,007 ) (109,151 ) (128,573 ) (237,678 ) Income taxes (expenses) (3,848 ) (229 ) (4,909 ) (2,737 ) Net profit/(loss) for the period (38,855 ) (109,380 ) (133,482 ) (240,415 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (38,855 ) (109,380 ) (133,482 ) (240,415 ) Basic earnings/(loss) per share € (0.64 ) € (1.91 ) € (2.22 ) € (4.21 ) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share € (0.82 ) € (2.21 ) (1) € (2.22 ) € (4.21 ) (1)Dilutive earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, has been restated. Refer to Note 6, “Earnings Per Share” for further information. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income or (Loss) Net profit/(loss) for the period (38,855 ) (109,380 ) (133,482 ) (240,415 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss): Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1,399 ) 15 (1,474 ) 78 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax (1,399 ) 15 (1,474 ) 78 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax (40,254 ) (109,365 ) (134,956 ) (240,337 ) Attributable to owners of the Company (40,254 ) (109,365 ) (134,956 ) (240,337 )





