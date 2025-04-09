SUBSCRIBE
AscellaHealth Showcases Rare Disease Expertise and Comprehensive Specialty Pharmaceutical Solutions at World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2025

April 9, 2025 
2 min read

BERWYN, Pa., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, proudly announces its role as a Silver Sponsor at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA (WODC), taking place April 22-24, 2025, at the Boston Convention Center. The company will highlight its innovative specialty pharmaceutical solutions for life science companies, designed to enhance patient access to specialty products for individuals with complex, chronic and rare diseases.

Attendees are invited to join Donovan Quill, EVP of Life Science Strategies at AscellaHealth, for a roundtable discussion on April 23 at 2pm, titled The Truths and Myths of Building a Patient-First Exclusive Distribution Program. Quill will lead an interactive session that delves into the realities and benefits of an exclusive distribution model for specialty pharmaceuticals. The roundtable will provide valuable insights into the exclusive distribution approach:

  • Improves oversight and control over supply chain processes, ensuring more reliable and efficient delivery of medications to patients.
  • Generates cost savings through inventory management and distribution fees while promoting operational efficiency.
  • Provides access to comprehensive data and insights into the patient experience, supporting more informed decision-making.

WODC also offers conference participants the opportunity to meet AscellaHealth industry experts at booth #527 and learn about our innovative, end-to-end solutions that support life sciences companies with tailored commercialization, market access and distribution strategies.

“This conference is the perfect forum to engage with forward-thinking leaders across the industry”, says Quill. “My hope is that our roundtable will spark meaningful discussion and clear up the many myths around exclusive distribution as well as provide actionable strategies that truly put patients first while optimizing supply chain performance.”

To schedule a 1:1 meeting please contact businessdevelopment@ascellahealth.com or connect with us using the event app.

About AscellaHealth LLC
AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

CONTACT: Media: Nicole Dufour CPR Communications ndufour@cpronline.com 201.641.1911 x 54

Pennsylvania Rare diseases
