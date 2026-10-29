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ARS Pharma to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to review its third quarter 2026 financial results.

Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event. To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments that help at-risk patients and their caregivers treat and prevent severe allergic reactions. The company is commercializing neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray), the only needle-free epinephrine approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adults and children weighing 33 lbs. (15kg) or more. The product is marketed as EURneffy® in the European Union and as 优敏速® in China. Leveraging its intranasal technology, ARS Pharma is also developing ARS-2, currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial, as a potential first treatment for acute flares of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

ARS Investor Contact:
Monique Allaire, THRUST
monique@thrustsc.com

ARS Media Contact:
Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.
615.414.8668
christycurran@sambrown.com


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