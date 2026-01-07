Arrayjet Opens First US Printing Suite in Bend, Oregon, in Strategic Collaboration with Grace Bio Labs

Arrayjet, an inventor and leading provider of high-speed inkjet microarray technology, is pleased to announce the opening of its first US laboratory in Bend, Oregon. The new Arrayjet Printing Suite, located within Grace Bio Labs, marks a significant step in strengthening support for its North American customers and partners.

“This dedicated facility will let US customers see Arrayjet’s technology in action and make it easier for us to support and work with our North American clients,” said Iain McWilliam, CEO of Arrayjet. “The suite will feature a Mercury 100-S with enhanced environmental control, bringing Arrayjet’s full technical capabilities and substantial manufacturing capacity to the United States.”

Grace Bio Labs, a globally recognized US-based manufacturer, has specialized in the development of microarray substrates and incubation chambers for over 30 years. The new partnership further strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Co-locating US operations at the Bend facility, which is ISO 13485 certified, will allow direct optimization of Grace Bio Labs' solutions with Arrayjet instrumentation to accelerate product innovation and deliver greater value to our customers.

Grace Bio Labs' CEO Lisa Hale highlights the synergy, "Welcoming Arrayjet to our Bend facility enhances the long-term collaboration we have enjoyed. The move strategically co-locates Grace Bio Labs' extensive portfolio of microarray solutions with Arrayjet's leading instrumentation. This ensures a consistent supply chain while delivering exceptional, client-focused solutions from a single, efficient US-based hub."

“The launch of this facility marks a milestone for Arrayjet’s presence and service offering in an important market,” says McWilliam “We look forward to hosting demonstration events and client projects at home within the United States.”

About Arrayjet

Arrayjet provides microarray solutions to life-science researchers, pharmaceutical development groups, and diagnostic companies worldwide. Its patented, non-contact, inkjet technology delivers unrivalled speed, precision, and versatility. Arrayjet systems can be integrated into customer discovery pipelines, or screening can be fully outsourced to Arrayjet Advance™ CRO/CMO services.

Instruments and services are delivered from Arrayjet’s ISO 13485-accredited facility in Scotland. The Company established its US subsidiary, Arrayjet Inc., in March 2022.

For more information, please visit: https://arrayjet.com/

About Grace Bio Labs

Grace Bio Labs is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of tools for life science research. Founded over 30 years ago, the Company pioneered microarray technologies including nitrocellulose-coated slides and incubation chambers and has enabled many scientific discoveries and advancements in precision medicine and cell analysis. Grace Bio Labs specializes in custom product development and OEM manufacturing from its ISO 13485-certified facilities in Bend, Oregon.

For more information, please visit: https://gracebio.com/

Image: Grace Bio Labs facility in Bend, Oregon in which the Arrayjet Printing Suite is located.

PRESS CONTACT

Tania Hancock

Marketing & Communications Manager at Arrayjet

tania.hancock@arrayjet.com