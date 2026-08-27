Arintra Raises $25M to Pioneer Revenue Assurance for America’s Health Systems

As the first and only autonomous coding platform across 23+ specialties and every health system care setting, Arintra is setting a new standard for revenue cycle management and reinventing how leading health systems like UC Davis Health, Mercyhealth, Meritus Health, Rochester Regional Health, Reid Health, Mercy Medical Center, and more get paid accurately, promptly, and in full

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arintra, the first and only enterprise AI platform for revenue assurance in healthcare, today announced a $25 million Series B funding round, bringing the company's total funding to $51 million. The round is led by Define Ventures, with participation from existing investors including Peak XV Partners, Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) Center for Health Care Innovation, Endeavor Health Ventures, Y Combinator, Counterpart Ventures, Ten13, and Spider Capital. Endeavor Health, based in Chicagoland, also was an early adopter of the technology, and participated in both the Series A and B rounds.

U.S. healthcare is a $5 trillion system, yet most health systems and provider groups struggle to get paid by payers for the care they deliver — predominantly due to siloed processes that are riddled with inaccuracy, costing health systems, providers, and patients every day. As a longtime function within health system operations, traditional revenue cycle management has consisted of individual point solutions and a fragmented workflow that leaves revenue on the table. Arintra is pioneering revenue assurance, an agentic AI approach built to close the gap between care delivered and revenue earned. The company's platform has become a core piece of the enterprise health system's infrastructure, bringing leading health systems the bottom-line impact they deserve.

Driving $5 billion in annual claim value for leading health systems, large provider groups, and academic medical centers



Arintra has deployed its platform across health systems and large provider groups, partnering directly with them to increase compliant revenue capture and lower cost to collect, reduce claim denials and processing lags, and improve coding accuracy. One of those partners is Rochester Regional Health. "At Rochester Regional Health, our vision extends beyond automating a single specialty — we're looking at how AI can fundamentally transform coding across the enterprise," said Karen Linder, Senior Director of Health Information Management & Coding at Rochester Regional Health. "We chose Arintra because of the breadth of its platform, its ability to support multiple specialties, and its proven experience with complex health systems. We began with a high-volume specialty, where we've already seen meaningful results, and are now expanding into additional areas. What's most compelling is the opportunity to bring greater automation, consistency, and efficiency to coding at scale while giving our teams the transparency and control they need."

Arintra also serves large academic medical centers, where the bar for explainability is especially high, including UC Davis Health. "The future of medical coding is not about replacing coders with AI (Autonomous Coding); it's about equipping them with tools that enable them to work at the top of their expertise," said Tami McMasters Gomez, Executive Director, Mid-Revenue Cycle at UC Davis Health. "As healthcare organizations continue to navigate a nationwide shortage of coding professionals, AI offers an opportunity to scale operations, improve productivity, and reduce administrative burden. Equally important is ensuring that AI operates in a transparent and accountable manner. The ability to view a complete audit trail and understand the rationale behind coding recommendations directly within the EHR allows coding professionals to validate decisions efficiently and confidently. This combination of human expertise, explainable AI, and streamlined workflows has enabled our teams to audit results approximately 50% faster than traditional manual processes while preserving coding quality, compliance, and clinical integrity."

The first to automate coding, CDI, and denials in one unified agentic platform



Arintra's revenue assurance platform is the first of its kind, combining cutting-edge AI with deep clinical expertise. The platform is grounded in medical coding, the foundation of revenue assurance and the one place every provider dollar flows through — and unifies all revenue cycle management across American health systems, becoming the enterprise standard in revenue assurance. Key features of the platform include:

Comprehensive care setting coverage — Coverage of key health system care settings, including ambulatory, emergency, diagnostic, and inpatient;

— Coverage of key health system care settings, including ambulatory, emergency, diagnostic, and inpatient; Growing specialty support — 23+ specialties across these four care settings, such as emergency department, hospitalist, radiology, primary care, internal / family medicine, urgent care, and more — and adding approximately two specialties per quarter;

— 23+ specialties across these four care settings, such as emergency department, hospitalist, radiology, primary care, internal / family medicine, urgent care, and more — and adding approximately two specialties per quarter; Value across the revenue cycle — Agentic AI codes every chart autonomously and extends that intelligence across the revenue cycle, from Clinical Documentation Intelligence (CDI), denial appeals, payer insights, DRG validation, and more;

— Agentic AI codes every chart autonomously and extends that intelligence across the revenue cycle, from Clinical Documentation Intelligence (CDI), denial appeals, payer insights, DRG validation, and more; The first EHR-embedded audit trail — Justification of the codes that it generates, improving audit readiness and appeals compliance while seamlessly incorporating existing provider and revenue cycle team workflows within the EHR.

Today, Arintra processes more than $5 billion in annual claim value for leading healthcare enterprises representing over $50 billion in combined net patient revenue, all of them trusting the platform to help them get paid accurately and fairly. Arintra's approach empowers health systems with a 5.1% increase in compliant revenue capture, 32% reduction in cost, and 43% decrease in coding-related denials. The platform is available in the Epic Toolbox and on the athenahealth Marketplace; it received an A+ performance rating in a 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight report.

Revenue assurance at scale amidst a changing reality for health systems



As financial pressures continue to increase within American health systems and the resources that keep revenue flowing — physicians and certified coders — remain constrained, getting paid accurately has become a strategic and financial imperative for health systems across the country. "Revenue cycle management is an essential part of the modern health system, one that is only becoming more important as many face immense financial, labor, and revenue challenges," said Chirag Shah, Partner at Define Ventures. "Though many have tried, no solution to date has been comprehensive and strategic enough to provide health systems with the bottom-line impact they need — until Arintra. We believe Arintra has cemented itself as an indispensable piece of the enterprise health system's infrastructure, and are proud to support them as they continue to bring this technology to more health systems across the country."

With this Series B round, Arintra will invest in expanding across more enterprise health systems, deepen its clinical and specialty coverage, and extend the platform to new areas of the revenue cycle. "Every year, U.S. health systems fail to collect billions of dollars for care they've already delivered, not because of the quality of care but because the systems meant to capture that value are fragmented, manual, and error-prone," said Nitesh Shroff, Co-founder and CEO of Arintra. "We are the only company that has built agentic coding intelligence that cascades across the entire revenue cycle, not point solutions bolted together. As financial pressure on health systems continues to mount, revenue assurance isn't optional anymore. It's how health systems build a financial foundation that matches the quality of care they deliver."

About Arintra



Arintra is an enterprise AI platform for revenue assurance in healthcare, empowering health systems to get paid accurately, promptly, and fairly. Combining agentic AI with deep clinical expertise, Arintra autonomously codes every chart, explainably, across 23+ specialties and every care setting a health system operates — then cascades that intelligence across the revenue cycle through documentation intelligence (CDI) and denial appeals. Leading enterprise health systems including UC Davis Health, Mercyhealth, Meritus Health, Rochester Regional Health, Reid Health, Mercy Medical Center, and more use Arintra as their centralized, audit-ready revenue cycle platform. Arintra is available in the Epic Toolbox and on the athenahealth Marketplace, is HITRUST e1 certified, and earned a 93/100 with A+ performance rating from KLAS Research.

Claire Schillings



claire.schillings@arintra.com

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