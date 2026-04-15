Arima Genomics Announces AACR 2026 Presentations Across Solid Tumors

Data from five presentations spanning lung, gastrointestinal, and gynecologic cancers highlight how structural variant analysis can expand what cancer genomics reveals

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arima Genomics, Inc., a company leveraging whole-genome sequence and structure information to advance cancer therapy selection, today announced that it will present new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22, 2026, in San Diego, California. The five presentations will highlight the power of Arima’s Hi-C sequencing-based approach to detect clinically relevant structural variants and uncover important drivers of cancer across solid tumors. Together, they reflect Arima’s vision for expanding cancer genomics beyond sequence alone.

“Structural variants are an important driver of cancer biology, and Arima is focused on bringing that dimension into cancer genomics,” said Anthony Schmitt, PhD, Senior Vice President of Science at Arima Genomics. “The data we will present at AACR reflect the breadth of that opportunity across solid tumors.”

The presentations include data demonstrating Arima’s ability to detect structural variants in lung and gastrointestinal tumors, showing concordance with traditional methods while also identifying variants those methods may miss. That capability, demonstrated across multiple studies, underpins Arima’s Aventa FusionPlus clinical assay. Additional presentations demonstrate the ability to detect and predict the functional impact of enhancer hijacking rearrangements and extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) amplifications in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A fifth presentation extends Arima’s work in fusion and rearrangement detection into gynecologic carcinosarcoma through analysis of aberrations involving genes potentially linked to homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). Together, the AACR data show the range of biological and clinical questions that a structural variant-focused approach can address.

“These studies show how Arima’s technology provides a new lens with which to view the cancer genome in a way that no other technology can,” said Tom Willis, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Arima Genomics. “We are already putting this approach to work for patients through our Aventa clinical tests, while continuing to build the evidence and applications that support a more complete view of cancer.”

List of Poster Presentations

April 20, 2026, 2:00-5:00 PM

Detection and functional assessment of extrachromosomal DNA amplifications in FFPE lung tumor specimens using Hi-C sequencing

Poster Number: 3259

Location: Section 22

Discovery and functional characterization of enhancer hijacking oncogene rearrangements in NSCLC using Hi-C sequencing of FFPE tumors

Poster Number: 3747

Location: Section 41

Fusions and rearrangement detection in gastrointestinal and lung tumors leveraging low-pass whole-genome sequencing based Hi-C chemistry

Poster Number: 3817

Location: Section 44

Genome wide testing of archived ovarian and uterine carcinosarcoma FFPE tissue using FusionPlus Hi-C to determine HRD status

Poster Number: 3970

Location: Section 49

April 21, 2026, 2:00-5:00 PM

Actionable fusions and rearrangements can be efficiently identified by Hi-C whole genome sequencing in lung tumors

Poster Number: 6521

Location: Section 43

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is redefining cancer diagnostics using whole-genome sequence and structure information. Arima’s assays enable a new era of comprehensive, clinically actionable therapy selection insights. The company serves oncologists through its CLIA-certified Aventa clinical testing laboratory in Orlando, Florida, and supports discovery-stage researchers worldwide with advanced kits and informatics. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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