Ardelyx Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Q3 2026 total product revenue of $125.5 million, reflecting 19% growth year-over-year

IBSRELA Q3 2026 revenue growth of 23% year-over-year to $96.3 million

Strong financial position with $285.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2026

Enrollment completed ahead of schedule in Phase 3 Clinical Trial in CIC

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern Time

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a business update.

“Our third quarter results reflect the strength of the foundation we’ve built,” said Mike Raab, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ardelyx. “IBSRELA year-over-year growth of 23% is the engine driving total product revenue of over $125 million for the quarter. With our robust tenapanor intellectual property portfolio, and our fully enrolled Phase 3 ACCEL trial for CIC, the value of IBSRELA continues to strengthen. Finally, with over $285 million in cash and investments, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy, we are well positioned to create and deliver significant long-term value.”

Product Revenue

Revenue for IBSRELA® (tenapanor) during the third quarter of 2026 was $96.3 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 23%. The growth was driven by increases in total writers and total prescriptions.

Revenue for XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) during the third quarter of 2026 was $29.2 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 7%.

2026 Full-Year Guidance and Outlook

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance for IBSRELA reiterated to be between $350 and $370 million.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance for XPHOZAH reiterated to be between $110 and $120 million.

Full-year 2026 operating expense guidance reiterated to be below $500 million.

IBSRELA long-term guidance of achieving $1 billion in annual revenue remains.

Pipeline Updates

The Company has completed enrollment ahead of schedule in its Phase 3 clinical trial, ACCEL, evaluating tenapanor for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults. The Company is on track to announce topline data in the second half of 2027.



Corporate Updates

The United States Patent and Trademark Office notified the Company that on November 10, 2026, they will issue U.S. Patent No. 12,788,750 titled, “Oral Formulation of a Therapeutic Compound”, with an expiration date of December 6, 2041. This patent will cover the Company’s commercial formulations of both IBSRELA and XPHOZAH.

In October at the American College of Gastroenterology annual scientific meeting, the Company presented real world data showing that gastrointestinal-related healthcare resource utilization dropped after adults with IBS-C started IBSRELA.

Also in October, at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney meeting, the Company presented real-world data showing reductions in serum phosphate following XPHOZAH initiation in adults on dialysis with or without phosphate binders.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $285.3 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $264.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $285.3 million, compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $264.7 million as of December 31, 2025. Revenues: Total product revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $125.5 million, compared to $105.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting 19% growth, driven by increased demand.

Total product revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $125.5 million, compared to $105.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting 19% growth, driven by increased demand. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $25.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $18.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily related to investments in the ACCEL Phase 3 trial for CIC.

Research and development expenses were $25.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $18.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily related to investments in the ACCEL Phase 3 trial for CIC. SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $93.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $83.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was related to deliberate investments to address the access barriers and drive future adoption of IBSRELA.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $93.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $83.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase was related to deliberate investments to address the access barriers and drive future adoption of IBSRELA. Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $0.7 million, or $(0.00) per share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.00) per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The net loss for the third quarter of 2026 included share-based compensation expense of $15.1 million.



Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call today, November 3, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss today’s announcement. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or +1 (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. A webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the Investor page of the company’s website, https://ardelyx.com/ , and will be available on the website following the call.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (IBSRELA)

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile rats administration of tenapanor caused deaths presumed to be due to dehydration. Avoid use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients

IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years).

Avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. Although there are no data in older juvenile rats, given the deaths in younger rats and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, suspend dosing and rehydrate patient.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions in IBSRELA-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were: diarrhea (16% vs 4% placebo), abdominal distension (3% vs <1%), flatulence (3% vs 1%) and dizziness (2% vs <1%).

INDICATION

IBSRELA (tenapanor) is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults.

Please see full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (XPHOZAH)

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:

Pediatric patients under 6 years of age

Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Diarrhea

Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.

MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS

Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.

INDICATION

XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

For additional safety information, please see full Prescribing Information .

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with partners to develop and commercialize its products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding: the long term potential for Ardelyx’s existing commercial products; our efforts towards profitability; opportunities for continued IBSRELA growth, including our expectation for achieving $1 billion in annual revenue; our U.S. net product sales revenue and operating expense guidance for full year 2026; our capital allocation strategy; the scope and duration of our intellectual property protection; and our expectations and timing regarding pipeline development activities, including the expected topline readout of the Phase 3 ACCEL trial. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, Ardelyx’s ability to successfully commercialize IBSRELA and XPHOZAH; coverage and reimbursement decisions by government and commercial payors, including prior authorization and step-edit requirements; market acceptance of our products and the effectiveness of our commercial initiatives; competition, including from generic products; Ardelyx’s ability to achieve its financial guidance and long-term revenue expectations and reach profitability when anticipated; the timing, progress and results of clinical trials, including the ACCEL trial; the risk that real-world analyses may not predict future results or outcomes in broader patient populations; Ardelyx’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; and uncertainties regarding U.S. and foreign regulatory processes. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx’s business in general, please refer to Ardelyx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2026, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

lcaperelli@ardelyx.com

Ardelyx, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,317 $ 67,999 Short-term investments 239,021 196,690 Accounts receivable 93,441 71,848 Prepaid commercial manufacturing 17,161 14,479 Inventory 157,559 123,107 Property and equipment, net 1,570 2,184 Right-of-use assets 3,692 4,795 Prepaid and other assets 28,764 20,502 Total assets $ 587,525 $ 501,604 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 33,657 $ 19,235 Accrued compensation and benefits 17,592 19,108 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,579 1,479 Deferred revenue 19,196 14,905 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 71,880 51,218 Long-term debt 252,360 202,834 Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties 27,215 25,876 Total stockholders’ equity 164,046 166,949 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 587,525 $ 501,604





Ardelyx, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Product sales, net IBSRELA $ 96,286 $ 78,158 $ 252,603 $ 187,606 XPHOZAH 29,169 27,357 84,354 75,800 Total product sales, net 125,455 105,515 336,957 263,406 Product supply revenue 1,380 — 3,710 6,439 Licensing revenue 216 25 363 5,065 Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties 604 4,789 1,975 7,195 Total revenues 127,655 110,329 343,005 282,105 Costs and operating expenses Cost of sales(1) 4,539 3,982 15,109 28,688 Research and development 25,199 18,067 71,490 48,671 Selling, general and administrative 93,894 83,612 297,601 250,822 Total costs and operating expenses 123,632 105,661 384,200 328,181 Income (loss) from operations 4,023 4,668 (41,195 ) (46,076 ) Interest expense (5,880 ) (5,796 ) (16,436 ) (14,343 ) Non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties (1,502 ) (2,188 ) (4,086 ) (6,478 ) Other income, net 2,712 2,449 6,862 6,667 Loss before provision for income taxes (647 ) (867 ) (54,855 ) (60,230 ) Provision for income taxes 90 102 208 962 Net loss $ (737 ) $ (969 ) $ (55,063 ) $ (61,192 ) Net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.25 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 250,007,187 241,908,407 247,991,715 240,165,744 (1) Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.



