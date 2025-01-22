Arcus Biosciences Appoints Richard Markus, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Markus will oversee Arcus’s clinical development organization and portfolio that includes seven clinical-stage programs with multiple ongoing Phase 3 studies





HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today announced that Richard Markus, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed chief medical officer (CMO) effective January 31, 2025. Dr. Markus replaces Dimitry Nuyten, M.D., Ph.D., who will be leaving the company at the end of January to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Markus’s responsibilities will include oversight of Arcus’s clinical development organization and its late-stage portfolio, currently including four ongoing registrational Phase 3 studies, the first of which, STAR-221, is expected to read out next year. Arcus plans to initiate a fifth registrational Phase 3 study, PEAK-1, in the first half of 2025, to evaluate its HIF-2a inhibitor casdatifan plus cabozantinib in people with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have progressed on immunotherapy. Dr. Markus’s extensive late-stage development experience will be essential as he leads Arcus’s strategy and efforts to fully leverage the opportunities in Arcus’s portfolio.

“Dr. Markus is a biotechnology industry veteran who will advance our late-stage programs into commercialization. His decades and breadth of clinical development success will solidify Arcus’s emerging position as a leader in creating and developing a next generation of therapies in oncology,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Arcus. “Our development organization has seamlessly advanced our broad portfolio of investigational molecules to address multiple cancers with high unmet need, and we are thrilled that Dr. Markus will be leading our organization and creating the infrastructure and culture to reproducibly deliver innovative therapies. I would also like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Nuyten for building a world-class development organization and leading Arcus through a period of incredibly rapid growth with parallel creation of a late-stage portfolio.”

“Arcus stands out as a mid-sized biotech company with its breadth and depth of oncology assets and entry into inflammation and immunology; it’s an exciting time to be joining the company,” said Richard Markus, M.D., Ph.D., incoming chief medical officer at Arcus Biosciences. “The company’s portfolio of molecules, most of which are being developed on top of the current standards of care, has the potential to change clinical practice with meaningful advancements for patients. I’m looking forward to working with the oncology community and our clinical and business partners to make this a reality.”

Dr. Markus established a unique track record of late-stage development experience during a 13-year tenure at Amgen in increasing roles of responsibility, including as vice president of global development. Dr. Markus oversaw the development and approval of multiple products and was also the first R&D head for the biosimilars division, leading the development of a 10-product pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and rheumatology. Most recently, Dr. Markus founded Dantari, a clinical-stage oncology-focused antibody-drug conjugate company, where he served as president, CEO and member of the Board. Dr. Markus earned his medical degree and a Ph.D. in epidemiology from the University of Southern California, and then his surgery internship and residency in urology.

Trial Name Arms Setting Status NCT No. Upper Gastrointestinal Cancers STAR-221 dom + zim + chemo vs. nivo + chemo 1L Gastric, GEJ and EAC Ongoing Registrational Phase 3 NCT05568095 EDGE-Gastric (ARC-21) dom +/- zim +/- quemli +/- chemo 1L/2L Upper GI Malignancies Ongoing Randomized Phase 2 NCT05329766 Lung Cancer STAR-121 dom + zim + chemo vs. pembro + chemo 1L NSCLC (PD-L1 all-comers) Ongoing Registrational Phase 3 NCT05502237 PACIFIC-8 dom + durva vs. durva Unresectable Stage 3 NSCLC Ongoing Registrational Phase 3 NCT05211895 ARC-7 zim vs. dom + zim vs. etruma + dom + zim 1L NSCLC (PD-L1 ≥ 50%) Ongoing Randomized Phase 2 NCT04262856 ARC-10 dom + zim vs. zim or chemo 1L NSCLC (PD-L1 ≥ 50%) Ongoing Randomized Phase 2 NCT04736173 EDGE-Lung dom +/- zim +/- quemli +/- chemo 1L/2L NSCLC (lung cancer platform study) Ongoing Randomized Phase 2 NCT05676931 VELOCITY-Lung dom +/- zim +/- etruma +/- sacituzumab govitecan-hziy or other combos 1L/2L NSCLC (lung cancer platform study) Ongoing Randomized Phase 2 NCT05633667 Pancreatic Cancer PRISM-1 quemli + gem/nab-pac vs. gem/nab-pac 1L PDAC Ongoing Randomized Phase 3 NCT06608927 ARC-8 quemli + zim + gem/nab-pac vs. quemli + gem/nab-pac 1L/2L PDAC Ongoing Randomized Phase 1/1b NCT04104672 Kidney Cancer PEAK-1 cas + cabo vs. cabo Post-IO ccRCC Planned Phase 3 TBD ARC-20 cas, cas + cabo Cancer Patients/ccRCC Ongoing Phase 1/1b NCT05536141 Colorectal Cancer ARC-9 etruma + zim + mFOLFOX vs. SOC 2L/3L/3L+ CRC Ongoing Randomized Phase 2 NCT04660812 Head and Neck VELOCITY-HNSCC dom + zim + chemo vs zim + chemo 1L Ongoing Phase 2 NCT06727565 Other ARC-25 AB598 Advanced Malignancies Ongoing NCT05891171 ARC-27 AB801 Advanced Malignancies Ongoing NCT06120075 cabo: cabozantinib; cas: casdatifan; ccRCC: clear cell renal cell carcinoma; CRC: colorectal cancer; dom: domvanalimab; durva: durvalumab; EAC: esophageal adenocarcinoma; etruma: etrumadenant; GEJ: gastroesophageal junction; gem/nab-pac: gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel; GI: gastrointestinal; HNSCC: head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; nivo: nivolumab; NSCLC: non-small cell lung cancer; PDAC: pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; pembro: pembrolizumab; quemli: quemliclustat; SOC: standard of care; zim: zimberelimab

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of multiple investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, HIF-2a, CD73, A2a/A2b receptors, CD39 and AXL. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’s clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

