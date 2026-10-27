Arcturus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 5, 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARCT #65Roses--Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory therapeutics, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market close on Thursday, November 5th and will also host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on November 5, 2026.

Arcturus Therapeutics Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1-800-225-9448

International: 1-203-518-9708

Conference ID: ARCTURUS

Webcast: Link

About Arcturus

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory therapeutics with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus’ strategic collaborations include Thermo Fisher Scientific for ARCT-032 manufacturing and development, BARDA for pandemic influenza initiatives, and ARCALIS, a Japanese joint venture focused on manufacturing mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus’ pipeline includes programs in cystic fibrosis (CF), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, phenylketonuria (PKU) and Gout. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA (siRNA), circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 500 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. Please connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Arcturus Therapeutics

Public Relations & Investor Relations

Neda Safarzadeh

VP, Head of IR/PR/Marketing

(858) 900-2682

IR@ArcturusRx.com