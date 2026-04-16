Araceli Biosciences Appoints Christine Tsingos to Board of Directors

Former Bio-Rad EVP & CFO brings deep sector, financial, and governance experience to support Araceli's next phase of growth

PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Araceli Biosciences today announced the appointment of Christine A. Tsingos to its Board of Directors, adding a seasoned public company executive with extensive experience in financial leadership, governance, and strategic growth.

Araceli Biosciences appoints seasoned CFO Christine Tsingos to Board, strengthening leadership for next growth phase

Tsingos brings more than 30 years of executive and board experience across financial strategy, capital planning, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and information technology.

"Christine brings deep financial, governance, and strategic leadership to Araceli at an important point in the company's growth," said Bill Cortelyou, Chairman of the Board of Araceli Biosciences. "Her experience helping scale life sciences companies and guiding long-term value creation will strengthen the Board as we support disciplined growth and the company's next stage of scale."

"Araceli is at the center of the shift toward AI-driven, lab-in-the-loop drug discovery. Christine helped companies transition from offering standalone tools to building systems embedded in the infrastructure of the modern lab. This is critical experience as we scale," said Matt Beaudet, CEO of Araceli Biosciences.

Tsingos is the retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bio-Rad Laboratories, where she served from 2002 to 2019 and helped guide sustained growth and strategic expansion across capital strategy, treasury, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and information technology.

She currently serves on the boards of Envista Holdings and Varex Imaging Corporation and previously served on the boards of Onto Innovation and Telesis Bio.

Tsingos holds a B.A. in International Studies from American University and an MBA in International Business from The George Washington University. In 2010, she was recognized as a Bay Area CFO of the Year by the San Francisco Business Times.

"Araceli has built strong momentum in a short period of time, reflecting both the strength of its technology and a clear market need," said Christine A. Tsingos. "The focus now is on building the foundation to support that growth at scale, and I'm excited to be part of it."

About Araceli Biosciences

Araceli Biosciences is advancing biological discovery through ultra-high throughput imaging solutions that help researchers generate richer data and accelerate decision-making across drug discovery and life science research workflows.

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SOURCE Araceli Biosciences