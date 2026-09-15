AquaBounty Announces Engagement of Colliers as Exclusive Agent for its Ohio Property

Harvard, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) ("AquaBounty," "we," "our" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged Colliers as its exclusive real estate agent and advisor for its Pioneer, Ohio property as part of the Company's ongoing strategic review process.The Company previously announced that it was broadening its evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Pioneer campus possesses a unique combination of infrastructure assets, including access to an existing electrical substation with approximately 50 megawatts of available capacity, competitively priced electricity, and a permit to withdraw 5.25 million gpd of groundwater from a high-capacity underground aquifer, that management believes may be attractive to participants in power generation, energy-intensive industrial applications, and data center infrastructure."The engagement of Colliers as AquaBounty's exclusive real estate agent and advisor for the property will provide the Company with their deep expertise in the industrial sector, coupled with long-standing relationships across developers, operators, and end-users of scale to maximize the visibility and impact of this opportunity," stated David Frank, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. "Colliers has developed a thoughtful, comprehensive strategy designed not only to generate broad exposure through proven marketing channels, but also to deploy targeted, creative outreach to the most relevant audience of active developers, users, and decision-makers. We will continue to engage in discussions with aquaculture companies in concert with our commencement of outreach to industrial players in order to achieve the best outcome for this asset," concluded Frank.Though AquaBounty is attempting to broaden its opportunities, there can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on specific terms or within any particular timeframe. The Company does not intend to provide updates regarding the process unless and until its Board of Directors determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) has historically focused on enhancing productivity and sustainability in aquaculture through innovative technologies. For additional information on AquaBounty, please visitThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic review process, the potential value of the Pioneer facility, possible transactions, future development opportunities, and the Company's ability to enhance shareholder value. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and negotiate acceptable transactions, market conditions, regulatory approvals, financing availability, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.AquaBounty TechnologiesVince McMorrowFahlgren Mortine(614) 906-1671To view the source version of this press release, please visit