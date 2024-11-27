Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency platform technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in New York, NY.

Charlie Goodwin, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Hill, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 4:00pm ET and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. The fireside chat will be accessible via live webcast here, and a replay will be available on the Events section of Apyx Medical’s Investor Relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

