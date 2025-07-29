Apyx Medical Corporation Announces Launch of Renuvion® in China

Strong clinical interest and early procedures completed

Entered into distribution agreement with GlamMoon,

a division of BeauCare Clinics Investment Co., Ltd. post-initial market clearance

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical”; the “Company”) today announced the launch of Renuvion® in China as part of its international commercialization strategy. A targeted sales and marketing campaign for Renuvion is being conducted through a distribution agreement covering China with GlamMoon Medical Technology, the wholly owned equipment distribution division of BeauCare Clinics Investment Co., Ltd. ("BCC"), a leading platform company in China’s medical aesthetics industry, following receipt of initial market clearance from the National Medical Products Administration of China.

“The launch of Renuvion in China marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and CEO of Apyx Medical Corporation. “We are proud to bring our innovative technology to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets. The strong interest and initial sales we have seen underscore the unmet need Renuvion addresses, and we look forward to working with our partners to improve patient outcomes. These recent activities will help establish a commercial foundation which we will build upon through expanded regulatory approvals for Renuvion in China.”

“We are excited to partner with Apyx Medical to bring this groundbreaking medical technology to the Chinese market,” said Ariel Liu, CEO of GlamMoon Medical Technology. “There is a clear demand for advanced solutions that improve patient care, and the early response from physicians has been very positive. We believe Renuvion has strong potential to become a standard of care in its category across China.”

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and now the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com. To learn more about how Renuvion or AYON can address loose skin concerns, and find a provider near you, visit www.Renuvion.com or https://ayonbody.com/.

About BeauCare Clinics Investment Co., LTD. (BCC):

Founded in 2013, BCC is a leading platform company in China’s medical aesthetics industry with businesses spanning medical services, supply chain and digital innovation. In medical services, BCC invests, controls, and operates over 60 medical aesthetics hospitals and clinics across 15 cities nationwide. It is the largest doctor entrepreneurship platform and the medical aesthetics group with the most chain members in China. Leveraging customer reputation and brand influence, BCC has built its own supply chain business with rapidly expanding portfolio of aesthetics products and devices, and established a group purchasing alliance with more than 400 alliance members across 30+ cities in China at the end of Q1 2025.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements :

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, net earnings, net earnings per share, or other financial items; projections or assumptions concerning the possible receipt by the Company of any regulatory approvals from any government agency or instrumentality including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”), supply chain disruptions, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; or macroeconomic or geopolitical matters and the impact of those matters on the Company’s financial performance.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release include but are not limited to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the regulatory environment in which the Company is subject to, including the Company’s ability to gain requisite approvals for its products from the FDA and other governmental and regulatory bodies, both domestically and internationally; sudden or extreme volatility in commodity prices and availability, including supply chain disruptions; changes in general economic, business or demographic conditions or trends; changes in and effects of the geopolitical environment; liabilities and costs which the Company may incur from pending or threatened litigations, claims, disputes or investigations; and other risks that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.