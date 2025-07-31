Aptitude Awarded a BARDA Contract Modification to Add Avian Flu Detection to the Metrix® Platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc. (Aptitude) today announced it has been awarded a contract modification worth up to $8.25M from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This funding will support the development of Avian H5 Influenza detection capabilities on the Metrix® platform, expanding upon its recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorized COVID-19/Flu multiplex test.

The addition of H5 avian influenza detection to the Metrix® platform strengthens the nation's preparedness posture by enabling rapid, point-of-care differentiation of H5 from seasonal H1 and H3 influenza A subtypes. This enhanced diagnostic capability supports early detection, containment, and response efforts in a wide range of settings, including those closest to the point of exposure, ensuring our country is better positioned to address both current and future influenza threats.

"This work accelerates Aptitude's mission to dramatically expand access to point-of-care molecular testing," said Scott Ferguson, PhD, CEO of Aptitude. "By adding H5 detection to the Metrix® platform, we're redefining where critical diagnostics can be delivered: directly into the hands of providers. We're not just expanding the test menu, we're expanding the nation's ability to respond rapidly and locally when new threats emerge."

This program expands the multiplex capabilities of the Metrix® COVID-19/Flu Test to detect and distinguish avian flu in addition to Flu A, Flu B, and COVID while maintaining the platform's ease of use and cost profile. This approach allows for rapid deployment of testing capacity while utilizing an already authorized platform with proven clinical and over-the-counter performance.

"This award enables us to leverage our Metrix® platform to address the emerging threat while delivering the same high sensitivity, 20-minute assay time, and accessible form factor that can be used by anyone, anywhere," said JP Wang, PhD, CTO, President and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Aptitude. "We went even further and doubled the multiplex capacity of Metrix, so it has additional flexibility for future threats. With the capability to detect and differentiate 8 targets in a device so portable, easy, and cost-effective, this sets a new standard for molecular diagnostics in the industry."

This contract modification builds upon Aptitude's growing portfolio of infectious disease diagnostics and reinforces the company's position as a leader in accessible molecular testing solutions. Metrix® is an ideal system for pandemic preparedness because it is proven to deliver lab-accurate results in clinical and home settings.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50123C00013.

About Aptitude: Aptitude is a pioneering deep-tech healthcare company revolutionizing infectious disease detection and treatment. Its mission is to democratize diagnostics by providing actionable lab-quality results, anywhere, in minutes. The Metrix COVID/Flu test is the second FDA-authorized molecular test on the platform. Aptitude has an extensive development pipeline to deliver on this mission for a wide range of health and wellness conditions.

To learn more, visit www.aptitudemedical.com, follow Aptitude on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptitude-awarded-a-barda-contract-modification-to-add-avian-flu-detection-to-the-metrix-platform-302516515.html

SOURCE Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc.