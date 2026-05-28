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Press Releases

Aptar to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Vanessa Kanu, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
  • Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Vanessa Kanu, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.aptar.com.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar partners with the world’s top healthcare and consumer brands to deliver medicines and create exceptional user experiences. Serving diverse markets, from pharmaceutical to beauty to food and beverage, Aptar combines market expertise with proprietary design, engineering and science to develop innovative solutions that help improve lives worldwide. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at http://www.aptar.com.


Contacts

Aptar Investor Relations Contact:
Mary Skafidas
mary.skafidas@aptar.com
+1 347 351 6407

Aptar Media Contact:
Katie Reardon
katie.reardon@aptar.com
1 815 479 5671

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