Aptar Pharma and Stevanato Group Collaborate to Help Accelerate Pre-Filled Syringe System Selection

Joint system-level testing combines Stevanato Group glass syringes with Aptar Pharma elastomer components to provide key data earlier in development and help inform packaging decisions for sensitive biologics and other injectable therapies

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, dosing, protection technologies and services, today announced a collaboration with Stevanato Group to provide system-level data supporting earlier evaluation of pre-filled syringe configurations for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on sensitive biologics and other injectable therapies. The work builds on Aptar Pharma's integrated system-level framework, launched in July 2026, and brings complementary expertise together across the injectable value chain.

As biologics, high-concentration formulations and combination products continue to increase in complexity, pharma companies face growing challenges in evaluating container and closure components that perform effectively together as assembled systems. Early system-level assessments can help pharma customers identify potential sensitivities sooner and inform subsequent development decisions.

The collaboration combines Aptar Pharma’s expertise in elastomeric components with Stevanato Group’s expertise in prefillable syringe systems, primary containment and system performance. The joint work evaluates Stevanato Group’s EZ-fill® Nexa® and Alba® glass syringe platforms together with Aptar Pharma PremiumCoat® and uncoated plungers, as well as Aptar Pharma rigid needle shield options for standard and autoinjector configurations. By assessing these components as assembled systems, using an approach designed to support customers in meeting USP <382> requirements, the companies aim to give drug manufacturers’ development teams earlier visibility into viable packaging configurations, enabling more informed decisions and helping teams identify potential technical challenges earlier in development.

Current activities cover 1 mL long and 2.25 mL syringe formats and examine system performance to generate data designed to support customers in meeting USP <382> requirements. Evaluations include rigid needle shield pull-off force, plunger break-loose and extrusion forces, container closure integrity and plunger seal integrity across selected configurations and viscosity profiles. The work also explores how variables such as needle geometry can influence break-loose and extrusion forces, helping biotech developers narrow technical options earlier. Data packages and regulatory support services are available to help drug manufacturers throughout the product lifecycle.

The joint activities reflect the wider purpose of Aptar Pharma's framework by combining component expertise with partner collaboration, system-level testing and integrated performance data packages. For drug manufacturers navigating increasingly complex, concentrated or sensitive formulations, earlier system-level evidence can support more focused technical discussions, better-informed packaging choices and a clearer path from feasibility assessment toward scale-up and commercialization.

“We value our long-standing collaboration with Stevanato Group and the opportunity to bring our complementary expertise together at the assembled-system level,” said Audrey Chardonnet, VP Global Market Development Injectables, Aptar Pharma. “Through this joint work, we aim to provide pharmaceutical teams with earlier insight into component interactions and system performance to support informed development decisions.”

“As injectable therapies become increasingly complex, pharmaceutical companies need greater confidence in how packaging components perform together as complete systems,” said Riccardo Marcon, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Drug Containment Solutions at Stevanato Group. “By combining our expertise in prefillable containment solutions with Aptar Pharma's expertise in elastomeric components, we can provide customers with valuable system-level insights that support feasibility assessments, risk evaluation and more informed development decisions.”

As Aptar Pharma continues to develop relationships and support data packages with partners across the injectable value chain, the Stevanato Group collaboration represents one application of the framework. Pharmaceutical customers remain responsible for demonstrating the suitability and compliance of their final drug product packaging and delivery systems.

Aptar Pharma’s injectables business combines over 60 years of precision manufacturing with expertise that extends beyond individual components to the broader injectable system. Backed by a customer-focused approach, Aptar Pharma works closely with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to address complex challenges, support informed decision-making and build confidence throughout the injectable journey.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar partners with the world’s top healthcare and consumer brands to deliver medicines and create exceptional user experiences. Serving diverse markets, from pharmaceutical to beauty to food and beverage, Aptar combines market expertise with proprietary design, engineering and science to develop innovative solutions that help improve lives worldwide. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at http://www.aptar.com.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients. For more information, please visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with Stevanato Group; the scope, timing and results of ongoing and future system-level testing activities; the availability and expected utility of data packages and regulatory support services; and the development of additional partnerships under Aptar Pharma’s system-level framework. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “aims,” “designed,” “potential,” “opportunities,” “accelerate,” “expand,” “create,” “future” “help,” “enable,” “explore,” “continue,” “ongoing” and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “can,” “should,” “would” and “could,” which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the scope, duration and success of the collaboration with Stevanato Group; the results of ongoing and future system-level testing, which may differ from expectations or may not be representative of the performance of components in our customers’ drug products; customer adoption of and demand for system-level testing, data packages and regulatory support services and for the component platforms described in this press release; changes in regulatory requirements applicable to our customers’ products, including USP <382>; our reliance on third parties, including Stevanato Group, for components, data and services; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PremiumCoat® is a registered trademark of AptarGroup, Inc. or its affiliates. EZ-fill®, Nexa® and Alba® are registered trademarks of Stevanato Group S.p.A. or its affiliates.

Media Contacts:

Aptar Pharma

Ciara Jackson

ciara.jackson@aptar.com

Stevanato Group

Caterina Tripepi – Media Relations

caterina.tripepi@stevanatogroup.com