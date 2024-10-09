Aptar Pharma Acquires Device Technology Assets of SipNose to Further Expand Intranasal Drug Delivery Portfolio

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, today announces that it has acquired all device technology assets from the proprietary portfolio of SipNose Nasal Delivery Systems, a company focused on intranasal delivery platforms for local, systemic and central nervous system indications.









SipNose offers a variety of devices that are designed and adapted to fit a wide range of therapies and offer the opportunity to precisely target areas of the nasal cavity to enable enhanced systemic, local or even direct-to-brain delivery.

SipNose’s expanded innovative delivery systems, which include liquid and dry powder intranasal delivery, will further strengthen Aptar Pharma’s nose-to-brain pathway expertise and fuel additional development and new scientific research. Acquiring SipNose’s assets will expand Aptar Pharma’s patent product portfolio and support new product development to further supplement intranasal delivery applications and R&D innovation platforms.

Reenal Gandhi, Business Development Director, Aptar Pharma, commented, “SipNose is focused on development and innovation in intranasal drug delivery. Integrating these assets into our portfolio underlines Aptar Pharma’s continued expansion into the nasal drug delivery space.”

“Our nasal systems’ proven capabilities have brought added value to our customers and further convenience for patients worldwide for over 30 years,” added Alex Theodorakis, President Aptar Pharma Prescription. “As the nasal market looks to develop new drugs to address unmet patient needs, this transaction will enhance Aptar’s portfolio of nasal drug delivery systems with a focus on CNS diseases.”

About SipNose

Founded in 2011, SipNose specializes in nasal drug delivery for delivering drugs. SipNose combines expertise in technology, engineering, medical applications and science together with managing and product development proficiency. For more information, visit www.sipnose.com.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

