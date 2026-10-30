Aptar Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, an increase of approximately 4% from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share. The payment date is December 3, 2026, to stockholders of record as of November 12, 2026.

“Increasing our dividend to $0.50 per share puts Aptar on track for its 33rd consecutive year of paying an annually increasing dividend and reflects our confidence in the Company’s future growth,” said Gael Touya, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we invest in the business to drive profitable growth, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery, dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar partners with the world’s top healthcare and consumer brands to deliver medicines and create exceptional user experiences. Serving diverse markets, from pharmaceutical to beauty to food and beverage, Aptar combines market expertise with proprietary design, engineering and science to develop innovative solutions that help improve lives worldwide. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at http://www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with regard to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend, future dividend increases and the Company’s future growth and capital allocation. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” and words such as “on track,” “future” and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare any future dividend, which will depend on factors including our earnings, cash flows, financial condition, capital requirements and such other factors our Board of Directors considers relevant; the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mary Skafidas

Mary.skafidas@aptar.com

+1 347-351-6407



Media Contact:

Katie Reardon

katie.reardon@aptar.com

+1 815-479-5671