Apnimed to Participate in Upcoming July 2025 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company building the industry-leading portfolio of first-in-class oral drug candidates that address the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences taking place in July.

Details of Apnimed's participation are as follows:

Event: Evercore's Emerging Private Biotech Conference



Date: July 13 - 15, 2025

Event: BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2025



Date: July 29 - 30, 2025

Apnimed will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings around the BTIG event on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Investors interested in meeting with Apnimed should contact their BTIG representative directly.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of simple, once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to dramatically expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. OSA, like other common chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other sleep-related breathing disorders. Our lead candidate, AD109, could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. AD109 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA. Apnimed is also developing several therapies as part of its joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science.

