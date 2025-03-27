Apnimed to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class oral therapies for the neuromuscular dysfunction associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that Larry Miller, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ramzi Benamar, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, which takes place April 7-10, 2025.

Details of Apnimed’s participation are as follows:

Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 10:15 AM ET

Apnimed will also be hosting 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, April 7, 2025, and Tuesday April 8, 2025. Investors interested in meeting with Apnimed should contact their Needham representative directly.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other sleep-related breathing disorders. This includes AD109, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA, as well as several therapies being developed as part of our joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd, through Shionogi Apnimed Sleep Science (SASS).

Learn more at apnimed.com

