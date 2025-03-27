SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apnimed to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

March 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class oral therapies for the neuromuscular dysfunction associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that Larry Miller, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ramzi Benamar, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, which takes place April 7-10, 2025.

Details of Apnimed’s participation are as follows:

Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 10:15 AM ET

Apnimed will also be hosting 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, April 7, 2025, and Tuesday April 8, 2025. Investors interested in meeting with Apnimed should contact their Needham representative directly.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other sleep-related breathing disorders. This includes AD109, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA, as well as several therapies being developed as part of our joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd, through Shionogi Apnimed Sleep Science (SASS).

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

media@apnimed.com

Investor Contact:

Ramzi Benamar

rbenamar@apnimed.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apnimed-to-participate-in-the-24th-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-302411361.html

SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.

Massachusetts Events
Apnimed
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Recruitment of a key person for a leadership position concept
C-suite
Biotech a Bright Spot for Female Founders Amid DEI Pullback
March 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing two hands reaching for each other
Job Trends
Getting Jobs Outside of Major Biopharma Hubs Proves Tough, BioSpace Finds
February 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel