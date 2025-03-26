Apnimed to Host Virtual Investor Event Highlighting the Potential for AD109 as a Novel Pharmacotherapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea on April 11, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class oral therapies that address the neuromuscular dysfunction of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET. To register, click here.

The event will feature leading experts in sleep medicine, Douglas Kirsch, MD, FAAN, FAASM (Wake Forest University), and Nathaniel Watson, MD, MSc, FAAN, FAASM (University of Washington), who will provide an in-depth analysis of the unmet medical need in OSA and the shifting treatment paradigm.

In addition, Apnimed will unveil new analyses exploring the potential impact of pharmacotherapies on the OSA treatment landscape, with a focus on AD109, Apnimed’s investigational oral tablet designed to target the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with OSA. Apnimed’s leadership team will also provide an update on its ongoing Phase 3 SynAIRgy and LunAIRo trials, and a preview of Apnimed’s go-to-market strategy to unlock the blockbuster potential of AD109. Top-line results from Apnimed’s Phase 3 SynAIRgy and LunAIRo clinical trials are expected in the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentations and KOL discussion.

About Douglas Kirsch, MD, FAAN, FAASM

Dr. Kirsch is the Medical Director of Atrium Health Sleep Medicine, where he maintains an active clinical sleep practice and oversees clinical sleep medicine for the multi-state hospital system. He is currently a Clinical Professor in the Department of Neurology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine and was previously on the faculty at theMedical School and. He was the 2018-19 President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and was the Program Chair for the SLEEP Meeting in 2012-14 and the Chair of AASM Sleep Medicine Trends course from 2023-5. His current interests include emerging technology in Sleep Medicine and proving the value of Sleep Medicine care.

About Nathaniel Watson, MD, MSc, FAAN, FAASM

Dr. Watson is currently Professor and Vice Chair of Faculty Affairs in the Department of Neurology, Co-director of the Sleep Center, and Director of the Harborview Medical Center Sleep Clinic at the. He holds certifications with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, with a Sleep Medicine subspecialty, and the American Board of Sleep Medicine. Dr. Watson is a former President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Board of Sleep Medicine. Over the course of his career he has held multiple research grants to study sleep disturbances and published extensively for medical and lay audiences. He has led the development of guideline and consensus documents regarding monitoring and managing sleep disturbances. His research has investigated genetic aspects of sleep duration and metabolic disease, mental health, and inflammation. His current investigations include the relationship between sleep and cancer risk, the impact of artificial intelligence and consumer sleep technology on human sleep and sleep medicine, and increasing access to sleep care for Native American populations. He is a passionate advocate for sleep health, with efforts focused on promoting healthy school start times, abolishment of daylight saving time, and transportation safety. His sleep advocacy and media work has touched millions of lives. Dr. Watson studied medicine at theand obtained his master of science in genetic epidemiology from the. He completed his medical internship, neurology residency, and clinical neurophysiology fellowship at the. He has also conducted postgraduate studies at the National Institutes of Health and the

About AD109

AD109 could be the first pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep by directly addressing the underlying neuromuscular cause of upper airway collapse in people with obstructive sleep apnea. It is a first-in-class combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor (NRI). Their combined pharmacological synergy targets the root neuromuscular cause of OSA. AD109 is a once-nightly oral pill that is designed to lower the complexity of intervention and may help more people benefit from effective, restorative sleep. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109 may be a simple solution to help improve oxygenation and health wellbeing for people living with OSA.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious chronic sleep-related breathing disease where the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, causing intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. The impact of OSA spans age, sex, and body type—there is no single face of the disease. Every night, greater than 54 million people in the U.S. and 1 billion people worldwide with OSA intermittently stop breathing, exposing them to serious, long-term health risks. An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of these sleep apnea events in a single night. Each sleep apnea event reduces blood oxygen levels and deprives cells of the energy they need to perform vital functions. Ultimately, failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of long-term health consequences and quality of life impacts, including daytime fatigue, impaired judgement, premature death, and severe and potentially life-threatening health complications, such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes. Yet, even after being diagnosed, the majority of people with OSA either refuse, abandon, or underutilize treatment. In addition, no currently available treatments address the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction present in all OSA cases.

About Apnimed

Cambridge, Mass.

Apnimed is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to breathing new life into the sleep-related breathing disease treatment landscape. The company envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and elevate the health and expectations of everyone in the sleep-related breathing disease community. Based in, Apnimed is advancing a focused pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to help improve oxygenation for people living with obstructive sleep apnea and beyond, to other sleep-related breathing diseases, including several that are part of our joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd, Shionogi Apnimed Sleep Science (SASS). Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

