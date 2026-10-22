Antogen Opens Oklahoma City Laboratory, Expands Commercial Operations

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antogen, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation personalized diagnostics through immunopeptidomics, today announced that its new laboratory in Oklahoma City is fully operational and processing customer samples. This marks a significant milestone in Antogen’s growth, establishing the infrastructure to scale its biopharmaceutical services and advance development of its proprietary diagnostics platform.

Antogen selected Oklahoma City to expand its laboratory operations beyond California, attracted by the region’s business-friendly environment, scientific talent, competitive operating costs, and growing biotechnology ecosystem.

“The opening of our Oklahoma City laboratory represents an important transition for Antogen from developing initial capabilities to commercial execution,” said Zachary Antovich, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Antogen. “We now have the infrastructure to expand our biopharma services while advancing a new generation of personalized diagnostics. We are moving quickly, and Oklahoma City offers an excellent launch pad for this next phase of growth.”

Antogen specializes in immunopeptidomics, analyzing peptides displayed by human leukocyte antigen (HLA) molecules to reveal how cells sample and present proteins to the immune system for inspection. This emerging technology has the potential to transform therapeutic target discovery, personalized treatment selection, and immune surveillance across a broad range of diseases.

“We are excited to welcome Antogen to Oklahoma City’s growing bioscience community,” said Christy Gillenwater, President & CEO, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “Antogen’s decision to establish its laboratory operations here reflects the strength of our scientific workforce and supportive business environment. This investment reinforces Oklahoma City’s emergence as a destination for biotechnology innovation.”

About Antogen

Antogen is pioneering a new generation of personalized diagnostics and research tools by harnessing immunopeptidomics to transform therapeutic development and clinical decision-making. Led by an experienced team of life sciences innovators and backed by prominent investors, Antogen is advancing breakthrough technologies to improve patient care and health outcomes.

To learn more, please visit https://antogen.com.

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