Antengene Announces XPOVIO® Approved for Public Health Insurance Coverage in Taiwan Market, Benefiting More Patients with R/R MM in the Region

XPOVIO ® is the first XPO1 inhibitor approved in Taiwan for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).

After the mainland of China , South Korea , Australia and Singapore , Taiwan market is the fifth APAC market in which XPOVIO ® has been approved for public health insurance coverage.

XPOVIO® is expected to extend public health insurance coverage across APAC markets.

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that XPOVIO® (selinexor) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (XVd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) who have received at least two prior therapies, has been approved for reimbursement in Taiwan. Starting from March 1, 2025, XPOVIO® will be officially included in the NHI drug reimbursement scheme.

With a novel mechanism of action, XPOVIO® is the world’s first approved orally-available, selective XPO1 inhibitor, which has already been approved in nine countries and regions in APAC, and included in the public insurance schemes in five of those markets (the mainland of China, Taiwan market, Australia, Singapore and South Korea). Moving forward, XPOVIO® is expected to extend public health insurance coverage across APAC markets.

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a malignancy caused by the dysregulated proliferation of plasma cells. According to epidemiology data, MM is the second most prevalent hematologic malignancy in Taiwan market, accounting for approximately 700 to 800 newly diagnosed cases and around 400 relevant deaths each year.[1] Most patients with MM have to face a range of challenges in treatment, including high propensity to relapse, short period of survival, and limited treatment options. The inclusion of XPOVIO® for reimbursement coverage in Taiwan market, will further reduce the financial burden on many patients, benefiting more patients and their families.

While bringing XPOVIO® to more APAC markets, Antengene is also striving to expand the indications of XPOVIO®. Leveraging the drug’s novel mechanism of action, XPOVIO® is currently being developed with multiple combination regimens for the treatment of various additional indications including myelofibrosis (MF) and endometrial cancer.

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO® is the world’s first approved orally-available, selective inhibitor of the nuclear export protein XPO1. It offers a novel mechanism of action, synergistic effects in combination regimens, fast onset of action, and durable responses.

By blocking the nuclear export protein XPO1, XPOVIO® can promote the intranuclear accumulation and activation of tumor suppressor proteins and growth regulating proteins, and down-regulate the levels of multiple oncogenic proteins. XPOVIO® delivers its antitumor effects through three mechanistic pathways: 1) exerting antitumor effects by inducing the intranuclear accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins; 2) reducing the level of oncogenic proteins in the cytoplasm by inducing the intranuclear accumulation of oncogenic mRNAs; 3) restoring hormone sensitivity by activating the glucocorticoid receptors (GR) pathway. To utilize its unique mechanism of actions, XPOVIO® is being evaluated for use in multiple combination regimens in a range of indications. At present, Antengene is conducting multiple clinical studies of XPOVIO® in the mainland of China for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies and solid tumors (3 of these studies are being jointly conducted by Antengene and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [Nasdaq:KPTI]).

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of “Treating Patients Beyond Borders”.

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 31 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.

Reference

2019 Cancer Registry Annual Report, Health Promotion Administration of Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare

