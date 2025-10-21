Anresco Laboratories and NJ Labs Unite to Form Nationwide Testing Network Built on Trusted, Proven Expertise

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anresco Laboratories and NJ Labs —two of the nation’s most established analytical laboratories—have joined forces to establish Anresco NJ Labs , a nationwide network uniting trusted, compliant, and independent testing solutions across multiple regulated industries. The partnership will be officially introduced at SupplySide Global , taking place Oct. 27–30 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Convention Center (booth 7927), where attendees can meet the executive team during a popcorn happy hour at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.





Combining nearly two centuries of proven expertise, Anresco NJ Labs brings together the comprehensive scientific experience of Anresco Laboratories, founded in 1943 and known for its food, beverage, cannabis and hemp testing, with NJ Labs, established in 1936 and recognized for its pharmaceutical, medical devices, dietary supplement, cosmetic, and hemp testing.

Through shared methods, quality systems, and innovation, Anresco NJ Labs delivers a nationwide, unified, and comprehensive testing experience designed to meet the evolving regulatory needs of manufacturers, brands, and distributors across food, cannabis, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, chemical and personal care industries.

“By aligning our laboratories, we’re providing clients with a trusted and accessible nationwide network that ensures faster turnaround times, consistent results, and transparent reporting,” said Sandra Lee , CEO of NJ Labs. “Our shared mission is to simplify compliance and empower companies to bring safe, high-quality products to market with confidence.”

Operating under strict ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and FDA, USDA, USP, CGMP and DEA regulatory frameworks, Anresco NJ Labs integrates scientific expertise and validated testing methods for everything from active ingredients and contaminants to cannabinoid profiles, pathogens, and shelf-life studies. The partnership also leverages digital reporting and client portal systems for efficiency and accessibility.

“Our collaboration brings together two independent laboratories with a shared commitment to scientific integrity, innovation, and quality,” said Zachary Eisenberg , vice president of Anresco Laboratories. “By uniting our complementary expertise and expanding our geographic reach, we’re able to offer clients broader capabilities and more efficient service across multiple locations. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver accurate, timely, and science-driven solutions that meet the highest standards of the industries we serve.”

With laboratories strategically located on both coasts, Anresco NJ Labs provides local access with national reach—combining the strength of large-scale operations with the personalized service of scientist-to-scientist collaboration. Learn more at www.anresconjlabs.com and meet the team at SupplySide Global, booth 7927.

About Anresco NJ Labs:

Anresco NJ Labs combines the comprehensive expertise of Anresco Laboratories and NJ Labs to provide a nationwide testing network with nearly two centuries of trusted experience. Founded in 1943, Anresco brings deep expertise in food, beverage, hemp, and cannabis testing, backed by ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and FDA recognition. Established in 1936, NJ Labs offers rigorous pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplement, and personal care testing under strict CGMP, FDA, and DEA standards. Together, Anresco NJ Labs delivers independent, compliant, and scientifically rigorous testing solutions, integrating shared methods, knowledge, and innovation. The partnership empowers companies across industries to confidently launch products, stay regulatory-ready, and maintain credibility, quality, and transparency.

www.anresconjlabs.com

About Anresco Laboratories:

Anresco Laboratories was founded in 1943 by Dr. Sylvan Eisenberg, a Stanford PhD chemist, and expanded with the business guidance of his son David in 1974. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Fort Lauderdale, Anresco provides comprehensive analytical testing for food, beverage, and cannabis products. Accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and recognized by the FDA, its team of scientists brings deep expertise in microbiology, chemistry, microscopy, chromatography, and cannabinoid testing, delivering reliable, compliant, and high-quality results.

www.anresco.com

About NJ Labs:

NJ Labs was established in 1936 by Dr. David Levowitz at Rutgers University to promote quality in dairy and food production. Throughout its history, the lab broadened its services to pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and environmental testing, relocating in 1989 to New Brunswick, NJ. As a privately owned, FDA- and DEA-inspected lab operating under strict CGMP regulations, accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, NJ Labs continues its legacy of developing and validating methods for raw materials and finished products, with quality as its defining principle.

www.njlabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

