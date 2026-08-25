SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Annovis to Host Corporate Update Webinar on September 2, 2026

August 25, 2026 | 
2 min read

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced it will host a corporate update webinar followed by a live Q&A session.

The webinar will provide an overview of the Company’s recent progress, ongoing clinical programs, and upcoming milestones.

Webinar details

  • Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. EDT
  • Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO
  • Registration link

"Annovis is advancing across all its programs, and it is important to share the full scope of that progress with our community," commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis. "Several key milestones have been reached: our pivotal Phase 3 AD trial is fully enrolled, and preparations are already underway for the top-line data readout and regulatory submissions, both expected in 2027. We also plan to continue our AD program into an open-label study to generate long-term safety data for buntanetap, with first patients joining in October 2026. On the PD side, the open-label study is well underway, and discussions with Key Opinion Leaders and the FDA are ongoing to initiate the Parkinson's disease dementia program. As we move forward, we are committed to keeping our patient community, stockholders, and everyone following our progress informed at every step."

About Annovis
Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedInYouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts
Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:
Annovis Bio Inc.
101 Lindenwood Drive
Suite 225
Malvern, PA 19355
www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:
Alexander Morin, Ph.D.
Director, Strategic Communications
Annovis Bio
ir@annovisbio.com


Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s Trialblazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
A modern artistic collage featuring images of office chairs. The concept revolves around recruitment and personnel selection.
Job Trends
New funding, new jobs: 4 biotechs hiring after series B raises
July 30, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney