Annovis to Host Corporate Update Webinar on September 2, 2026

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced it will host a corporate update webinar followed by a live Q&A session.

The webinar will provide an overview of the Company’s recent progress, ongoing clinical programs, and upcoming milestones.

Webinar details

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO

Registration link

"Annovis is advancing across all its programs, and it is important to share the full scope of that progress with our community," commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis. "Several key milestones have been reached: our pivotal Phase 3 AD trial is fully enrolled, and preparations are already underway for the top-line data readout and regulatory submissions, both expected in 2027. We also plan to continue our AD program into an open-label study to generate long-term safety data for buntanetap, with first patients joining in October 2026. On the PD side, the open-label study is well underway, and discussions with Key Opinion Leaders and the FDA are ongoing to initiate the Parkinson's disease dementia program. As we move forward, we are committed to keeping our patient community, stockholders, and everyone following our progress informed at every step."

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com