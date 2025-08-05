Animal Genetics Market Size on Track for USD 12.11 Billion Valuation by 2034

According to Towards Healthcare research, the global animal genetics market size is valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 6.93 billion by 2025. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 12.11 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Wide-range influencing factors on the animal genetics market expansion, including a rise in demand for animal-derived protein, like meat, milk, and eggs, breakthroughs in genetic technologies, and the growing awareness about animal health. Moreover, enhanced focus on superior breeds and the growth of companion animal ownership are also fueling the overall market development.

The Animal Genetics Market: Highlights

• North America held a dominating revenue share by 32% of the market in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years.

• By animal type, the cattle segment led the market in 2024.

• By animal type, the companion segment is expected to register rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

• By type, the assistive reproductive technologies segment dominated the animal genetics market in 2024.

• By type, the genomic/genetic segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted timeframe.

• By distribution channel, the private segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is expected to show the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

Market Overview

Primarily, animal genetics is the study of heredity and diversity in animals, aiming at trait analysis and assessment of genetic variances which are impacting overall animal characteristics. Currently, the animal genetics market is propelled by accelerating demand for animal protein, major technological advances, and the need for sustainable livestock production. Furthermore, this market contributes to major developments in the application of CRISPR-Cas9 for gene editing to improve traits like disease resistance and growth, the progress of genetic testing services, and the development of tailored breeding techniques.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.51 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 12.11 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 6.4% Leading Region North America by 32% Market Segmentation By Animal Type, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Top Key Players Neogen Corporation, EW Group, Envigo, Genus, Norsvin USA, LLC, CRV Holding B.V., Animal Genetics Inc, Semex, Zoetis, Genus plc, URUS Group LP, STgenetics

Widespread Technological Breakthroughs: Major Potential

In the animal genetics market, several innovative technological adoptions are boosting the overall market expansion, including the emergence of genetic selection in the analysis of an animal's DNA to estimate its genetic merit for various traits. As well as the application of novel gene editing techniques, like CRISPR/Cas9, TALEN, and ZFN, are accurately altering an animal's genes to incorporate desired traits or discard undesirable ones. Moreover, Artificial Insemination (AI) and Embryo Transfer (ET) are employed to disseminate superior genetics more efficiently.

Ethical Concerns and Consumer Preferences: Major Restraint

Globally, the animal genetics market is facing a few challenges, such as increasing ethical concerns about animal welfare, biodiversity, and potential ecological impacts. Also, the public's seeking and acceptance of genetically modified animals and relevant products are impacted by these concerns. Moreover, rising demand for higher-quality products and choices, like lab-grown meat, is creating a major hurdle for this market development.

The Animal Genetics Market: Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America dominated the global market due to the presence of a well-developed livestock industry, coupled with advanced agricultural practices. Additionally, accelerating consumption of meat, dairy, and eggs in this region drives the demand for enhanced animal genetics to boost productivity and efficacy. Besides this, broad adoption of sophisticated technologies, particularly artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and genetic screening, is assisting in better animal health, productivity, and overall performance.

Whereas, the US is experiencing major growth, with increased investments in research and development in animal genetics, with the emergence of artificial insemination, embryo transfer techniques. Also, the US government is encouraging with their favourable policies, research funding, and collaborations between academic institutions and industry players are fostering the novel advancements in the animal genetics market.

And, another region in North America is Canada, also facing crucial expansion, as of step towards the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices. As well as an expanded focus on optimizing feed efficiency, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, and encouraging animal health and welfare.

The Asia Pacific is Predicted to Grow at a Rapid CAGR During 2025-2034

In the future, the Asia Pacific will expand rapidly, with growing demand for animal-derived protein, comprising meat, dairy, and eggs. Besides this, accelerating awareness about the advantages of advanced genetic technologies to expand animal health, outcomes, and profitability among farmers and livestock producers. Furthermore, emphasis on disease management by utilizing genetic testing and breeding programs to detect and remove genetic diseases in livestock is propelling this region’s animal genetics market.

In ASAP, India is putting major pressure on animal-derived food products, as well as the Indian government providing funds for R&D in animal genetics, which are driving the overall market expansion. Along with this, "Rashtriya Gokul Mission" in India focuses on improving the productivity and milk production of bovines through genetic upgrades.

For instance,

• In August 2024, Allozymes, a global innovator in enzyme discovery and engineering, made a strategic partnership with Adisseo, one of the world's major animal nutrition companies, to evolve novel bioprocesses for animal feed ingredient production.

However, in China, significant innovations in genomic sequencing, gene editing like CRISPR, and bioinformatics are revolutionizing breeding programs in the animal genetics market. These technologies allow more precise and targeted genetic alterations to boost traits like growth rate, feed efficiency, and disease resistance.

The Animal Genetics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By animal type analysis

The cattle segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Around the world, rising cases of genetic disorders in cattle are primarily contributing to the demand for genetic testing and breeding programs focused on preventing these concerns. Besides this, the enormous demand for animal-driven protein food is fueling demand for highly effective and productive cattle breeds. However, sensor-based monitoring and AI technologies are accelerating genetic selection processes in cattle, which enables robust monitoring of livestock health and productivity.

However, the companion segment is estimated to grow fastest during the forecast period in the animal genetics market. The segment is driven by a major emphasis on ensuring the health and well-being of their companion animals among pet owners. This mainly consists of genetic testing and other advanced services to determine and mitigate possible genetic conditions. The "humanization" of pets is a crucial trend, resulting in escalated expenditure on pet care, especially genetic testing and other advanced services.

By type analysis

In 2024, the assistive reproductive technologies segment was dominant in the animal genetics market. Primarily, the need for robust and sustainable livestock production leads to increased adoption of ART. Moreover, innovations in artificial insemination, embryo transfer, in-vitro fertilization, and genome editing are fostering breeding yield and promoting the broad adoption of these technologies.

Although the genomic/genetic segment is anticipated to register a rapid expansion during 2025-2034, to fulfill a vital pressure for animal-derived protein food products, innovative and advanced DNA sequencing, bioinformatics, and gene editing technologies are widely used. Additionally, the segment encompasses tools, such as CRISPR, enabling targeted changes of animal genes, providing the possibilities to expand traits like disease resistance, growth rate, and milk production. Other technologies, mainly artificial insemination and embryo transfer, are more sophisticated, allowing for the effective dissemination of desirable genetic traits.

By distribution channel analysis

During 2024, the private segment dominated the animal genetics market and will expand fastest in the studied years. Private distributors are more agile and flexible, enabling them to develop tailored solutions to satisfy certain customer needs and market demands. Also, many private companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop more sophisticated genetic solutions, including DNA sequencing, disease diagnostics, and tailored breeding programs. Additionally, the collaboration among public and private sectors, like the joint venture between Genetics Australia Cooperative and URUS Group LP, is assisting in the market reach and propelling innovation.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Animal Genetics Market

Company Contributions and Offerings Neogen Corporation Provides advanced genetic testing and diagnostic solutions to enhance animal health, breeding, and food safety. Offers genomics tools to improve livestock productivity and disease resistance. EW Group A global leader in poultry genetics, EW Group delivers high-performance breeding stock and innovative genetic solutions to improve efficiency, animal welfare, and sustainability in poultry production. Envigo Specializes in animal research models and genetics, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies with genetically characterized animals for research and development. Genus A leading animal genetics company focusing on cattle and pigs, Genus develops superior breeding stock through cutting-edge genomic technologies to enhance yield, health, and sustainability. Norsvin USA, LLC Focuses on swine genetics, providing high-quality breeding stock and genetic services aimed at improving reproductive performance, growth rates, and meat quality. CRV Holding B.V. Offers dairy cattle genetics globally, enhancing milk production, fertility, and disease resistance through advanced genomic selection and breeding programs. Animal Genetics Inc Delivers comprehensive genetic testing and analysis services for livestock, enabling producers to make informed breeding decisions to optimize traits such as growth and health. Semex Provides dairy genetics and reproductive technologies worldwide, leveraging genomics to improve milk yield, animal health, and longevity in dairy herds. Zoetis Primarily a veterinary pharmaceutical company, Zoetis also offers genetic testing and diagnostics to support animal health and improve breeding outcomes across species. Genus plc Focuses on global animal genetics, particularly in cattle and pigs, using genomic tools and breeding expertise to improve production efficiency, animal health, and sustainability.

The global animal biotechnology market is experiencing strong growth, rising from $28.17 billion in 2024 to $30.97 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach approximately $72.6 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a solid CAGR of 9.93% over the forecast period.

The companion animal health market is also on a steady upward path, expanding from $25.28 billion in 2024 to $27.64 billion in 2025, and projected to hit around $61.74 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.34%.

The veterinary monoclonal antibodies market is gaining rapid traction, growing from $1.23 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025, and expected to soar to about $6 billion by 2034, driven by a robust CAGR of 17.13%.

The animal model market continues to expand, increasing from $2.54 billion in 2024 to $2.76 billion in 2025, and forecasted to reach nearly $5.81 billion by 2034, with a steady CAGR of 8.64%.

The animal vaccine market is projected to grow significantly, rising from $18.98 billion in 2025 to about $44.77 billion by 2034, supported by a healthy CAGR of 10% throughout the forecast period.

The epigenetic antibodies market is set for impressive growth, moving from $2.29 billion in 2024 to $2.7 billion in 2025, and expected to reach around $12.01 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18.04%.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is booming, rising from $2.45 billion in 2024 to $3.05 billion in 2025, with projections showing it could reach approximately $21.85 billion by 2034, thanks to a rapid CAGR of 24.44%

The genetic material market is also poised for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by advances in gene therapies, precision medicine, and biopharma research.

Meanwhile, the CRISPR technology market is accelerating, growing from $5.72 billion in 2024 to $6.67 billion in 2025, and forecasted to climb to $26.22 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 16.54%.

The molecular cytogenetics market is on an upward trend, increasing from $2.51 billion in 2024 to $2.78 billion in 2025, and expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.64%.

Top Companies Latest Updates

Company Recent Developments Neogen Corporation (January 2025) Launched Igenity® BCHF to support the industry in mitigating bovine congestive heart failure risk Zoetis (August 2024) Expanded their capability center in Hyderabad URUS Group LP (June 2024) Made a partnership agreement with CVC Capital Partners IX (“CVC”) to invest in URUS Group

What are the Major Drifts in the Animal Genetics Market?

➢ In June 2025, the Federal Government launched the National Strategy and Action Plan (NSAP) on Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR) management to confirm effective conservation, application, and development of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

➢ In March 2025, Telangana is set to accelerate its livestock breeding and fisheries industries with significant investments of Rs. 21.06 Cr in new facilities, to enhance the breeding of high-quality dairy cattle around the state.

➢ In October 2024, Sahel Capital, an investor in the food and agriculture sector in sub-Saharan Africa approved a $500,000 CAPEX loan from its Social Enterprise Fund for Agriculture in Africa (SEFAA) facility to Geneplus, a Kenyan-based company specialising in livestock genetics, providing dairy farmers with sexed and unsexed cattle semen to support enhancement in herd productivity and boost milk yields.

➢ In October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Unified Genomic Chip, called ‘Gau Chip’, and indigenous sex-sorted semen production technology in Maharashtra to support farmers in detecting high-quality cattle and producing more female calves at affordable expenses.

