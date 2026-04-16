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Anika to Issue First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026

April 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

BEDFORD, Mass., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2026 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) and providing the conference ID number 82141. A live audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Executive Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investorrelations@anika.com


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